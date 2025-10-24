Peab AB: Peab Interim report: Improved profit and strong cash flow

Peab Interim report January - September 2025

"The trend from previous quarters remains strong with continued good development in civil engineering and paving operations as well as in premise construction. Peab is reporting a slight increase in net sales, improved operating margin and a strong cashflow for the third quarter", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

July - September 2025

Net sales SEK 15,602 million (15,539)

Operating profit SEK 1,148 million (995)

Operating margin 7.4 percent (6.4)

Pre-tax profit SEK 1,067 million (902)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 3.01 (2.59)

Orders received SEK 10,223 million (10,135)

Cash flow before financing SEK 2,792 million (1,195)

January - September 2025

Net sales SEK 41,464 million (41,912)

Operating profit SEK 1,630 million (1,508)

Operating margin 3.9 percent (3.6)

Pre-tax profit SEK 740 million (1,242). The settlement agreement regarding Mall of Scandinavia affected net financial items by SEK -611 million

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1.97 (3.62)

Orders received SEK 39,980 million (44,458)

Order backlog SEK 48,279 million (47,026)

Cash flow before financing SEK 1,869 million (882)

Net debt SEK 7,991 million (8,439)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.5 (0.5)

