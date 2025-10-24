Mexico has opened a call for proposals for generation and interconnection permits to integrate new projects into the national electricity system under an accelerated evaluation mechanism aligned with binding planning.From pv magazine Mexico Mexico's National Energy Commission (CNE) and Ministry of Energy (SENER) published the call in the Official Journal, targeting projects with capacities of 0.7 MW or greater that require generation and interconnection permits and meet technical, territorial, and commercial operation criteria defined in the technical annex of the binding planning. Expressions ...

