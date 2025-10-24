Betsson AB: Betsson initiates share buyback program of EUR 40 million

Betsson AB's (Betsson) Board of Directors has decided to utilize the authorization granted by the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to acquire own shares. The purpose of the repurchase is to adjust the company's capital structure. The maximum purchase amount is the SEK equivalent of EUR 40 million.

The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the so-called "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The buybacks shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its rulebook for issuers of shares (the Regulation).

The buybacks of class B shares in Betsson will be managed by Arctic Securities AS, and its Swedish branch, which will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the acquisitions of Betsson's B shares independently of Betsson.



The share buyback programme is subject to the following terms:



Repurchases may only be made in compliance with the volume restrictions for the purchase of treasury shares as set out in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may only be made at a price per share within the price interval applicable from time to time on Nasdaq Stockholm, i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time and, in addition, the price restrictions in the Rulebook and the Safe Harbour Regulation shall be observed.



The maximum purchase amount is the SEK equivalent of EUR 40 million. In accordance with the Swedish Companies Act and the authorization granted by the 2025 AGM, Betsson may not repurchase more shares than would bring Betsson's holding of own shares to more than 10 percent of the total shares in Betsson, corresponding to a maximum of 14,272,983 series B shares.



Purchases of shares may be made on one or several occasions and shall commence at the earliest on 24 October 2025 and shall end no later than 30 April 2026.



Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.



The total number of shares in Betsson amounts to 142,729,838 shares in the Company, representing in total 278,035,838 votes, divided into 15,034,000 series A shares (representing 150,340,000 votes), 123,448,405 series B shares (representing 123,448,405 votes), and 2,747,433 series C shares (representing 2,747,433 votes). As of 23 October 2025, Betsson held 1,501,553 series B shares and 2,747,433 series C shares.

This information is information that Betsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 24 October, 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

+46 760 024863

ir@betssonab.com



About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).