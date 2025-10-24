SAAB AB: Marcus Wandt appointed head of Group Strategy and Technology and new member of Saab's Group Management

Saab has appointed Marcus Wandt as Senior Vice President and head of the new group function Group Strategy and Technology.

The new group function will further strengthen Saab's strategic edge and will focus on group level strategy and technology as well as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and ventures.



Group Strategy and Technology will be headed by Marcus Wandt who is currently Chief Innovation Officer at Saab. With a background as Swedish Air Force fighter pilot, Marcus previously held the position as Chief Test Pilot at Saab and in 2024 he was one of the astronauts on the European Space Agency's journey to the International Space Station.



"Technology research and partnerships are strategic priorities for Saab to ensure we stay at the forefront of innovation as technological development continues at a very high pace. Marcus has an exceptional track record in terms of his technology and innovation expertise while he is also a strong and visionary leader," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.



The change will take effect on 1 November 2025.



Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.