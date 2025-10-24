Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc (ANRJ LN) 
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 577.8939 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 442462 
 
CODE: ANRJ LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010930644 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010930644 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     ANRJ LN 
LEI Code:   96950051YCAIOAMW7U51 
Sequence No.: 406092 
EQS News ID:  2218174 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218174&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
