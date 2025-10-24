Bonava AB: Bonava's interim report for the third quarter of 2025: Increased business volume and improved profitability

Third quarter, July - September 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,167 M (1,978)

Operating gross margin amounted to 13.8 per cent (10.9)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 148 M (54) and operating EBIT margin was 6.8 per cent (2.7)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 1,201 M (1,431) and EBIT was SEK -28 M

(-258)

(-258) Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 140 M (489)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK 67 M (335)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.36 (-1.23)

The number of housing units sold consumer was 456 (435)

The number of housing units sold investor was 0 (89)

The number of production starts consumer was 708 (322)

The number of production starts investor was 0 (89)

Year to date, January - September 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 5,615 M (5,909)

Operating gross margin amounted to 13.5 per cent (10.6)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 291 M (143) and operating EBIT margin was 5.2 per cent (2.4)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 4,473 M (5,050) and EBIT was SEK 24 M

(-266)

(-266) Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 455 M (1,001)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK -59 M (160)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.99 (-2.55)

The number of housing units sold consumer was 1,246 (1,137)

The number of housing units sold investor was 231 (89)

The number of production starts consumer was 1,542 (945)

The number of production starts investor was 231 (89)

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"We are following our plan for controlled growth. We are continuing to increase production starts while maintaining a healthy sales rate and a stable financial position. With effective project governance and lower overheads, we are substantially improving earnings and profitability. Recovery in the market is moving more slowly than expected, given the negative impact of geopolitical challenges. However, a strengthening of household disposable incomes and the reduction in key interest rates will provide good prospects going forward"

