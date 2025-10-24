TOKYO, Oct 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp has developed the second iteration of its EV (electric vehicle) concept model "LDK+," focusing on the parking time and proposing its use as an "extension of the living room." Under the new key message "Part of your home," the model will make its debut at Japan Mobility Show 2025, one of Japan's largest mobility events, held at TOKYO BIG SIGHT (Koto-ku, Tokyo) from October 30 (Thursday) to November 9 (Sunday) this year.In September 2024, Sharp unveiled the first "LDK+" concept model. By integrating Sharp's proprietary AI technology "CE-LLM" (*1), along with AIoT and sensing technologies, Sharp proposes a new future for mobility that enables comfortable and sustainable lifestyles by connecting EVs with living spaces and energy devices.The second iteration of "LDK+" retains the original concept while featuring both high maneuverability with its compact body and a spacious, relaxing interior. Developed based on the "Model A" EV by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). (*2), this compact minivan model offers an expansive cabin layout.When parked, the vehicle can be used as a theater room or a remote workspace. A console box equipped with a table and projector is placed between the driver's and passenger's seats. By swiveling the driver's seat to face backward, it creates a living room-like atmosphere where you can sit around with the rear seats. Pulling down the screen installed above the rear seats allows you to enjoy movies or conduct online meetings on a large display. Through Sharp's AIoT platform, which connects AI and home appliances, the vehicle links with household devices such as kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and laundry systems. The AI learns residents' lifestyles and preferences, creating personalized new ways of living. In addition, the system can connect with V2H (Vehicle to Home) solutions, enabling efficient energy management by integrating solar power generation and residential storage batteries.Sharp is committed to creating new values through the fusion of future lifestyles and mobility.*1 CE-LLM (Communication Edge - Large Language Model) is Sharp's proprietary AI technology. By equipping edge devices with AI capabilities and seamlessly leveraging cloud AI when needed, it enables smooth and comfortable communication. CE-LLM brings AI closer to everyday life, creating a world where AI naturally integrates into both daily living and business settings.*2 Headquarters: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Chairman: Young Liu- Some of the functions and devices described in the text are not included in the concept models exhibited this time, and some are exhibited as mockups.- "LDK+" and "CE-LLM" are registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation.- AIoT is a coined word created by combining AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), and is a registered trademark of Sharp Corporation.Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.