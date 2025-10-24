A novel technical textile integrating 150 organic photovoltaic solar PV devices was demonstrated in a pavilion installation at the Dutch Design Week 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands this month.Providing cooling shade during the day and atmospheric area lighting at night, the Umbra Pavilion on display during the Dutch Design Week 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, features heliotex, a novel technical textile that integrates flexible organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar cells. The heliotex technology, formerly known as Suntex, emerged from a four-year collaboration between Studio Pauline van Dongen and textile ...

