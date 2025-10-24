Mondi Finance Plc - Result of Tender offer

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ( THE"UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE OR TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

24 OCTOBER 2025

MONDI FINANCE PLC ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING €600,000,000 1.625 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 27 APRIL 2026 (ISIN: XS1813593313)

Further to its announcement on 16 October 2025, Mondi Finance plc (the " Offeror") now announces the final results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding €600,000,000 1.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 27 April 2026 (ISIN: XS1813593313) (the " Notes" and each such holder , a " Noteholder") guaranteed by Mondi plc (the " Guarantor" ), to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the " Offer"). The Offer was made subject to applicable law and regulation, on the terms and subject to the conditions and the offer and distribution restrictions described in the tender offer memorandum dated 16 October 2025 (the " Tender Offer Memorandum").

Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offer was launched by the Offeror on 16 October 2025. The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was on 23 October 2025 at 4:00 p.m. (London time).

The Offeror also announced on 16 October 2025 its intention to issue new euro-denominated fixed rate notes pursuant to its €3,000,000,000 Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the " Programme") guaranteed by Mondi plc (the " New Notes"), subject to market conditions. Whether the Offeror would purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offer was subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Offeror) of the issue of the New Notes (the ' New Issue Condition'), or the waiver of such condition. The Offeror announces that the New Issue Condition has been satisfied.

As at the Expiration Deadline, €320,607,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. The Offeror hereby announces that it will accept for purchase, in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and at the Purchase Price, all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer in full. Following settlement of the Offer, €279,393,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding .

Summary of the Results

Description of the Notes ISIN / Common Code Aggregate nominal amount of Notes validly tendered Final Acceptance Amount Aggregate Nominal Amount outstanding after Settlement Date Purchase Price €600 ,000 , 000 1.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 guaranteed by Mondi plc XS1813593313 / 181359331 €320,607,000 €320,607,000 €279,393,000 99.75 per cent.

The Offeror will also pay the Accrued Interest Payment in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled by the Offeror and will not be re-issued or re-sold. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

Payment of the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest Payment in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer will occur on the Settlement Date which is expected to be 28 October 2025. The acceptance for purchase by the Offeror of Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror.

BNP PARIBAS and Merrill Lynch International are acting as Dealer Managers for the Offer and Sodali & Co Limited is acting as Information and Tender Agent.

THE DEALER MANAGERS BNP PARIBAS 16, boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris France Telephone : +33 1 5577 7894 Attention : Liability Management Group Email : liability.management@bnpparibas.com Merrill Lynch International 2 King Edward Street London EC1A 1HQ United Kingdom Telephone: 44 (0) 207 996 5420 Attention: Liability Management Group Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com THE INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT Sodali & Co Limited The Leadenhall Building 122 Leadenhall Street London EC3V 4AB United Kingdom Telephone : + 44 20 4513 6933 Email: mondi@investor.sodali.com Transaction Website : https://projects.sodali.com/Mondi

