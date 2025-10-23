First Western Financial, Inc.: First Western Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million in Q3 2025 , compared to $2.5 million in Q2 2025

Diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in Q3 2025 , compared to $0.26 in Q2 2025

Total deposits increased $320 million , or 12.6% , from $2.53 billion in Q2 2025 to $2.85 billion in Q3 2025

Net interest income increased $1.6 million , or 8.9% , from $17.9 million in Q2 2025 to $19.5 million in Q3 2025

Non-interest income increased $0.5 million, or 7.9%, from $6.3 million in Q2 2025 to $6.8 million in Q3 2025



DENVER, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. ("First Western" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, "We executed well in the third quarter and saw positive trends in many areas including loan and deposit growth, an increase in net interest income, well managed expenses, and generally stable asset quality, which resulted in an increase in our level of profitability. While maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria, we had a very strong quarter of loan production, which was well diversified across our markets and loan portfolios. Our strong loan production reflects the healthy economic conditions we continue to see across our markets, as well as the contribution of banking talent we have added over the past few years, while we also continue to add new deposit relationships. Our improving financial performance and continued prudent balance sheet management resulted in increases in both our book value and tangible book value per share during the third quarter.

"Our loan pipeline remains healthy and we expect to see solid loan growth in the fourth quarter, along with a continuation of the positive trends we are seeing in key areas, which we believe will result in solid financial performance for our shareholders," said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 19,454 $ 17,884 $ 15,568 Provision for credit losses 2,257 1,773 501 Total non-interest income 6,842 6,305 6,972 Total non-interest expense 20,074 19,099 19,368 Income before income taxes 3,965 3,317 2,671 Income tax expense 779 814 537 Net income available to common shareholders 3,186 2,503 2,134 Basic earnings per common share 0.33 0.26 0.22 Diluted earnings per common share 0.32 0.26 0.22 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.40 % 0.36 % 0.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 4.92 3.90 3.43 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 5.54 4.40 3.93 Net interest margin 2.54 2.67 2.32 Efficiency ratio(1) 76.38 78.83 84.98

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2025

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.1% from $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Gross revenue(1) was $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.7% from $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and Non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in Provision for credit losses. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Total income before non-interest expense increased 9.1% from $22.0 million and Gross revenue increased 15.9% from $22.7 million. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income, partially offset by an increase in Provision for credit losses.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 13 basis points to 2.54% from 2.67% reported in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to an unfavorable mix shift in average interest-earning asset balances and an increase in cost of funds. The increase in cost of funds was driven by an unfavorable mix shift in average deposit balances.

The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 2 basis points to 5.59% from 5.61% reported in the second quarter of 2025 and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 4 basis points to 3.67% from 3.63% reported in the second quarter of 2025.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 22 basis points from 2.32%, primarily due to a 33 basis point decrease in total cost of funds as a result of the lower interest rate environment.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $19.5 million, an increase of 8.9% from $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily driven by an increase in average interest-earnings assets, partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in net interest margin. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Net interest income increased 25.0% from $15.6 million. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a 22 basis point increase in net interest margin and an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, an increase of 7.9% from $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Net gain on mortgage loans, Risk management and insurance fees, and Trust and investment management fees.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Non-interest income decreased $0.1 million, primarily driven by decreases in Risk management and insurance fees, Trust and investment management fees, and Bank fees, partially offset by an increase in Net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $20.1 million, an increase of 5.2% from $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a decrease in Occupancy and equipment.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Non-interest expense increased 3.6% from $19.4 million, primarily driven by increases in Salaries and employee benefits and Data processing.

The Company's efficiency ratio(1) was 76.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 78.8% in the second quarter of 2025 and 85.0% in the third quarter of 2024.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.59 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $50 million or 2.0% compared to June 30, 2025. Changes in the quarter included growth in the Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and 1-4 family residential portfolios, partially offset by decreases in the Construction and development and Commercial and industrial portfolios. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, total loans held for investment increased from $2.39 billion as of September 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in the 1-4 family residential, Non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and Cash, securities, and other portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the Construction and development portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.85 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.6% from $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases in money market and Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in time deposit accounts. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Total deposits increased from $2.50 billion as of September 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in money market deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases in time deposit accounts and Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $50.9 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $112.5 million from $163.4 million as of June 30, 2025. The change when compared to June 30, 2025 was primarily driven by a decrease in FHLB borrowings due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth during the quarter. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, borrowings decreased $11.5 million from $62.4 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") payoffs.

Subordinated notes were $44.7 million as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Subordinated notes decreased $7.8 million from $52.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily due to the redemption of $8.0 million of subordinated notes that became eligible to call in the first quarter of 2025.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management ("AUM") was $7.43 billion as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $64 million, or 0.9%, from $7.50 billion as of June 30, 2025. The decrease in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to net withdrawals, partially offset by improved market conditions. Compared to September 30, 2024, total AUM decreased 0.4% from $7.47 billion.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $22.7 million, or 0.70% of Total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $18.8 million, or 0.62% of Total assets, as of June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was due to the addition of one credit relationship to non-performing loans. As of September 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $52.1 million, or 1.79% of Total assets. Relative to the third quarter of 2024, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of two OREO properties, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans. OREO totaled $4.4 million as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, a decrease of $32.6 million from $37.0 million as of September 30, 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $18.3 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.9 million from $14.4 million as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $15.0 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily driven by the addition of one credit relationship.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded provision expense of $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2025 increased the Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of Total loans from 75 basis points to 81 basis points.

Capital

As of September 30, 2025, First Western ("Consolidated") and First Western Trust Bank ("Bank") exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank was classified as "well capitalized," as summarized in the following table:

September 30, 2025

Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.80 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 9.80 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.50 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.51 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.20 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.20 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.04 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.59

Book value per common share increased 1.1% from $26.64 as of June 30, 2025 to $26.92 as of September 30, 2025. Book value per common share increased 4.5% from $25.75 as of September 30, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 1.2% from $23.39 as of June 30, 2025, to $23.68 as of September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased 5.4% from $22.47 as of September 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 13,946 shares for $0.3 million.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2025 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com .

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW." For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible Common Equity," "Tangible Common Book Value per Share," "Return on Tangible Common Equity," "Efficiency Ratio," and "Gross Revenue". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "position," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "opportunity," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 7, 2025 ("Form 10-K"), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the "Risk Factors" section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024

Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 37,701 $ 35,064 $ 35,337 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 64 85 141 Investment securities 1,387 819 708 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,468 1,377 1,770 Dividends, restricted stock 154 155 134 Total interest and dividend income 42,774 37,500 38,090 Interest expense: Deposits 22,177 18,208 21,150 Other borrowed funds 1,143 1,408 1,372 Total interest expense 23,320 19,616 22,522 Net interest income 19,454 17,884 15,568 Less: Provision for credit losses 2,257 1,773 501 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 17,197 16,111 15,067 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,629 4,512 4,728 Net gain on mortgage loans 1,394 1,187 1,451 Bank fees 312 293 392 Risk management and insurance fees 193 47 367 Income on company-owned life insurance 116 112 108 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 18 26 (233 ) Unrealized gain recognized on equity securities 6 3 24 Other 174 125 135 Total non-interest income 6,842 6,305 6,972 Total income before non-interest expense 24,039 22,416 22,039 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,884 11,019 11,439 Occupancy and equipment 2,084 2,224 2,126 Professional services 1,894 1,855 1,893 Technology and information systems 1,055 1,030 1,045 Data processing 1,251 1,166 1,101 Marketing 351 267 374 Amortization of other intangible assets 51 52 57 Other 1,504 1,486 1,333 Total non-interest expense 20,074 19,099 19,368 Income before income taxes 3,965 3,317 2,671 Income tax expense 779 814 537 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,186 $ 2,503 $ 2,134 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Diluted 0.32 0.26 0.22

First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 13,889 $ 12,353 $ 18,979 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 341,750 221,861 259,143 Total cash and cash equivalents 355,639 234,214 278,122 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $49,407, $0, and $0, respectively) 49,177 - - Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $93,589, $93,979 and $70,826, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71 98,205 99,825 76,745 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 6,481 11,254 5,746 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 21,806 24,151 12,324 Loans held for sale, at fair value - - 473 Loans (includes $4,208, $5,099, and $8,646 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,590,846 2,540,096 2,383,199 Allowance for credit losses (20,967 ) (18,994 ) (18,796 ) Loans, net 2,569,879 2,521,102 2,364,403 Premises and equipment, net 24,963 24,488 24,350 Accrued interest receivable 11,907 10,783 10,455 Accounts receivable 4,687 4,435 4,864 Other receivables 3,736 4,915 10,397 Other real estate owned, net 4,389 4,385 37,036 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,473 31,524 31,684 Deferred tax assets, net 3,500 2,809 4,075 Company-owned life insurance 17,299 17,184 16,849 Other assets 37,283 35,728 34,425 Total assets $ 3,240,424 $ 3,026,797 $ 2,911,948 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 375,708 $ 361,656 $ 473,576 Interest-bearing 2,473,203 2,167,473 2,029,478 Total deposits 2,848,911 2,529,129 2,503,054 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 50,867 163,416 62,373 Subordinated notes 44,724 44,673 52,508 Accrued interest payable 1,689 1,406 3,339 Other liabilities 32,738 29,326 41,843 Total liabilities 2,978,929 2,767,950 2,663,117 Shareholders' Equity Total shareholders' equity 261,495 258,847 248,831 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,240,424 $ 3,026,797 $ 2,911,948

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities, and Other $ 159,204 $ 161,725 $ 116,856 Consumer and Other 12,254 15,778 14,978 Construction and Development 230,600 255,870 301,542 1-4 Family Residential 1,041,990 1,012,662 920,709 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 728,039 655,954 608,494 Owner Occupied CRE 191,239 196,692 176,165 Commercial and Industrial 225,919 239,278 239,660 Total 2,589,245 2,537,959 2,378,404 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 4,319 5,235 8,884 Total loans held for investment 2,593,564 2,543,194 2,387,288 Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(1) (2,718 ) (3,098 ) (4,089 ) Loans (includes $4,208, $5,099, and $8,646 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,590,846 $ 2,540,096 $ 2,383,199 Mortgage loans held for sale 21,806 24,151 12,324 Loans held for sale - - 473 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 1,988,336 $ 1,632,997 $ 1,350,619 Time deposits 349,533 397,006 533,452 Interest checking accounts 121,901 123,967 130,255 Savings accounts 13,433 13,503 15,152 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,473,203 2,167,473 2,029,478 Noninterest-bearing accounts 375,708 361,656 473,576 Total deposits $ 2,848,911 $ 2,529,129 $ 2,503,054

(1) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 307,979 $ 121,950 $ 129,629 Debt securities 127,154 85,739 79,007 Correspondent bank stock 7,500 7,199 6,281 Gross loans 2,562,960 2,443,758 2,429,927 Mortgage loans held for sale 26,037 18,803 18,423 Loans held at fair value 4,809 5,690 9,691 Total interest-earning assets 3,036,439 2,683,139 2,672,958 Noninterest-earning assets 124,457 126,397 133,836 Total assets $ 3,160,896 $ 2,809,536 $ 2,806,794 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,422,177 $ 2,047,570 $ 2,007,265 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 51,065 75,362 62,589 Subordinated notes 44,690 44,639 52,470 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,517,932 2,167,571 2,122,324 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 349,839 352,391 395,755 Other liabilities 34,072 32,794 40,089 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 383,911 385,185 435,844 Total shareholders' equity 259,053 256,780 248,626 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,160,896 $ 2,809,536 $ 2,806,794 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4.47 % 4.46 % 5.38 % Debt securities 4.33 3.83 3.57 Correspondent bank stock 8.15 8.64 8.49 Loans 5.78 5.71 5.74 Loan held at fair value 5.28 5.99 5.79 Mortgage loans held for sale 5.59 6.61 5.87 Total interest-earning assets 5.59 5.61 5.67 Interest-bearing deposits 3.63 3.57 4.19 Total deposits 3.17 3.04 3.50 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 3.98 4.14 4.03 Subordinated notes 5.60 5.66 5.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.67 3.63 4.22 Net interest margin 2.54 2.67 2.32 Net interest rate spread 1.92 1.98 1.45

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 18,293 $ 14,394 $ 15,031 Non-performing assets 22,682 18,779 52,067 Net charge-offs 259 657 9,319 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.71 % 0.57 % 0.63 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.70 0.62 1.79 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 114.62 131.96 125.05 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.81 0.75 0.79 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 0.03 0.38 Assets Under Management $ 7,433,029 $ 7,497,361 $ 7,465,757 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 26.92 $ 26.64 $ 25.75 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 23.68 $ 23.39 $ 22.47 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,717,571 9,707,924 9,663,131 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,868,742 9,809,321 9,766,656 Shares outstanding at period end 9,714,711 9,717,922 9,664,101 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.80 % 9.96 % 10.06 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.80 9.96 10.06 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.50 12.67 13.19 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.51 8.31 8.04 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.20 % 11.36 % 11.39 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.20 11.36 11.39 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.04 12.13 12.13 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.59 9.49 9.11

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures