Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C60D | ISIN: CA4612082095 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTRONICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTRONICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 23:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2025 Q3 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (the "Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2025 Q3 financial results.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Inventronics reported net earnings of $112,000, or 2.3 cents per share, on revenue of $2,078,000 compared to net earnings of $31,000, or 0.6 cents per share, on revenue of $1,611,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Inventronics reported net earnings of $433,000, or 8.9 cents per share, on revenue of $6,695,000 compared to net earnings of $180,000, or 3.7 cents per share, on revenue of $5,005,000 for the comparative period in 2024.

Financial Highlights
Three months endedNine months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)Sept 30
2025		Sept 30
2024		Sept 30
2025		Sept 30
2024
Revenue2,0781,6116,6955,005
Net earnings11231433180
Basic earnings per share2.3¢0.6¢8.9¢3.7¢
Financial Position
As at
(in thousands of dollars)		Sept 30
2025		Dec 31
2024
Working capital1,9231,536
Property, plant and equipment3,1463,244
Long-term debt, excluding current portion2,1012,250
Shareholders' equity2,7182,267

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2025 Q3 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX." For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO(204) 717-0487dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.