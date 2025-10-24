Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768
IGNITIS GRUPE AB
24.10.2025
Ignitis grupe: Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe"

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 24 October 2025, passed the following resolutions:

  1. Election of the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe" for a new term.

1.1. To elect the following members to the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe" for a term of 4 (four) years:

1.1.1. Alfonso Maximiliano Faubel Frauendorff

1.1.2. Aušra Vickackiene

1.1.3. Ingrida Muckute

1.1.4. Lina Liubauskaite

1.1.5. Lorraine Mary Wrafter

1.1.6. Sian Lloyd Rees

1.1.7. Timothy Guy Brooks

1.1.8. Jutta Maria Hildegard Dissen

1.1.9. Judith Buss

1.2. To establish that the newly elected members of AB "Ignitis grupe" Supervisory Board shall commence their activities on the date of registration of AB "Ignitis grupe" Articles of Association, as amended by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" on 7 May 2025.

1.3. To approve the terms and conditions of the non-disclosure agreement with the members of the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe".

1.4. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement on the activities of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe".

1.5. To determine a fixed remuneration per calendar month for the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe" for their activities in the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe":

  • EUR 4,070 (before tax) for an independent member;
  • EUR 3,390 (before tax) for a civil servant;
  • EUR 6,780 (before tax) if an independent member is elected as Chair of the Supervisory Board, during the term of office as Chair;
  • EUR 500 (before tax) additionally for activities in a Supervisory Board committee (but not more than for activities in two committees);
  • EUR 1,000 (before tax) if a member, excluding the Chair of the Supervisory Board, is elected as Chair of a Supervisory Board committee, during the term of office as Chair.

1.6. To authorise the CEO of AB "Ignitis grupe" (with the right to sub-authorise) to sign agreements on the activities of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe" and non-disclosure agreements with the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe" and to take the necessary actions to register the members of the Supervisory Board in the Register of Legal Entities.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is available on the Group's website and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


