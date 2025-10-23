Anzeige
Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.7 Million for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and net income of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $7.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company's return on average assets was 0.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's return on average equity was 4.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's return on average assets was 0.67%, compared to 0.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's return on average equity was 4.32%, compared to 1.41% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $13.2 million, a decrease of $341,000, or 2.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a $777,000, or 6.3%, increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.63% and 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 2.79% and 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and 2.19% and 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $39.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 7.4%, compared to $36.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.68% and 3.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 2.19%, and 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Total interest and dividend income was $21.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 5.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest earning assets was 5.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, 5.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 6.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total interest and dividend income was $63.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.7%, from $66.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 12 basis points from 6.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.13%, an increase of four basis points from 6.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.07%, representing an eight basis point reduction from the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Total interest expense was $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $351,000, or 4.5%, from $7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $1.9 million, or 18.9%, from $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Interest expense on deposits was $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a $616,000, or 8.5%, increase from $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, that was due to a $27.4 million, or 2.9%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 17 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.2 million, or 13.1%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to a 55 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $14.0 million, or 1.5%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings was $247,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing decreases of $265,000, or 51.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $705,000, or 74.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, driven by decreases in the average balance and cost of borrowings compared to prior periods. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14 basis points from 3.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of 63 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $5.9 million, or 20.0%, to $23.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Interest expense on deposits was $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 19.7%, from $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven by a 59 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, from 3.80% to 3.21% and a decrease in the average balance of deposits, primarily due to a decrease in higher-cost savings accounts obtained through listing services. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, interest expense on borrowings decreased $378,000, or 25.7%, primarily due to a 131 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.22% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 61 basis points from 3.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year reflects the Bank's proactive management of deposit pricing in response to prevailing interest rate trends, as well as a strategic balancing of funding sources in anticipation of rate movements and liquidity needs.

The Company recognized a $418,000 credit loss benefit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to a $378,000 benefit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a $1.7 million credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized an $808,000 credit loss benefit, compared to a credit loss expense of $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The credit loss benefit for the 2025 periods was primarily driven by a reduction in pooled reserves, largely reflecting a decline in total loans, specifically within the enterprise value portfolio, which typically carries a higher reserve rate than other loan categories. This benefit was partially offset by a year-to-date increase of $662,000 in individually analyzed reserves, primarily recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $29,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $20,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and net charge-offs of $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $6,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $582,000, or 12.7%, to $5.2 million, from $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Noninterest income includes a $745,000 gain on a sale/leaseback transaction for the Bank's main office building, recognized during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $657,000, or 5.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $142,000, or 1.2%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a reduction in merger-related expenses, and the reversal of a previously recognized loss contingency of $350,000 in the third quarter of 2025. This contingency, originally recorded under other expenses in connection with the previously-disclosed Wells Notice received from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), was reversed following the SEC's determination that it would not recommend enforcement action. Noninterest expense was $35.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $948,000, or 2.6%, from $35.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in professional fees of $582,000, or 18.8%. Nondeductible merger-related expenses, primarily included in professional fees were more than offset by continued improvements in organizational efficiency.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 28.4%, compared to $1.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $132,000, or an effective tax rate of 15.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $2.9 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 27.8%, compared to $571,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in effective tax rates in 2025 was primarily due to nondeductible merger-related expenses, which totaled $847,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total assets were $1.49 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $49.3 million, or 3.2%, from $1.54 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $101.5 million, or 6.4%, from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $28,000 from June 30, 2025, and $40.3 million, or 23.8%, from December 31, 2024. Net loans were $1.25 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $42.5 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $54.5 million, or 4.2%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $31.9 million, or 11.2% and the strategic decrease in enterprise value loans of $14.4 million, or 5.8%, partially offset by targeted growth of commercial real estate loans of $16.6 million, or 2.9%. over the prior quarter. The decrease in net loans from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in enterprise value loans of $77.8 million, or 25.1%, partially offset by an increase in the commercial real estate portfolio of $38.0 million, or 6.8%.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $20.4 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $20.8 million, or 1.58% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, and $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $34.4 million, or 2.31% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $34.4 million, or 2.24% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, and $20.9 million, or 1.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $1.23 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $25.6 million, or 2.0%, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $76.6 million, or 5.8%, from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits from June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $12.3 million, or 51.0%, decrease in listing service deposits and a $15.0 million, or 9.1%, decrease in brokered deposits. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $40.6 million, or 3.7%, decrease in retail deposits and a $35.8 million, or 75.2%, decrease in listing service deposits. Total borrowings were $7.5 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $27.0 million, or 78.4%, from June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $37.1 million, or 83.3%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting a proactive liquidity management strategy that aims to balance funding sources resulting in a reduced need to utilize short-term funding for current operations at September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $241.0 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 1.5%, from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $9.9 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2024 primarily due to the Company's net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 16.2% at September 30, 2025, compared to 15.4% at June 30, 2025 and 14.5% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $13.55 at September 30, 2025, an increase from $13.35 at June 30, 2025 and $12.99 at December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: those related to the status of our proposed merger with NB Bancorp, Inc., general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; the impact of the federal government shutdown; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of a pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet













At



At



At




September 30,



June 30,



December 31,




2025



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)






Assets











Cash and due from banks


$

19,373



$

21,700



$

27,536


Short-term investments



109,508




107,209




141,606


Cash and cash equivalents



128,881




128,909




169,142


Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



24,441




24,534




25,693


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



1,004




2,242




2,697


Loans:













Commercial real estate



597,361




580,750




559,325


Construction and land development



29,895




37,362




28,097


Residential real estate



4,972




4,936




6,008


Mortgage warehouse



252,208




284,154




259,181


Commercial



154,858




160,596




163,927


Enterprise value



231,991




246,382




309,786


Consumer



93




85




271


Total loans



1,271,378




1,314,265




1,326,595


Allowance for credit losses for loans



(20,414)




(20,796)




(21,087)


Net loans



1,250,964




1,293,469




1,305,508


Bank owned life insurance



47,028




46,679




46,017


Premises and equipment, net



10,062




10,127




10,188


Accrued interest receivable



4,210




4,877




5,296


Right-of-use assets



5,431




5,488




3,429


Deferred tax asset, net



11,890




12,631




13,808


Other assets



7,712




11,925




11,392


Total assets

$

1,491,623



$

1,540,881



$

1,593,170


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$

280,288



$

287,927



$

351,528


NOW



87,268




103,115




83,270


Regular savings



90,578




105,123




132,198


Money market deposits



470,800




463,100




463,687


Certificates of deposit



303,457




298,713




278,277


Total deposits



1,232,391




1,257,978




1,308,960


Borrowings:













Short-term borrowings



3,000




25,000




35,000


Long-term borrowings



4,462




9,495




9,563


Total borrowings



7,462




34,495




44,563


Operating lease liabilities



5,900




5,939




3,862


Commitments and contingencies



-




350




-


Other liabilities



4,841




4,748




4,698


Total liabilities



1,250,594




1,303,510




1,362,083


Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-




-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,782,946, 17,785,538, and 17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



178




178




178


Additional paid-in capital



126,772




126,329




125,446


Retained earnings



121,225




118,555




113,561


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,212)




(1,578)




(1,625)


Unearned compensation - ESOP



(5,934)




(6,113)




(6,473)


Total shareholders' equity



241,029




237,371




231,087


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,491,623



$

1,540,881



$

1,593,170


Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans


$

19,606



$

20,085



$

21,257



$

58,998



$

61,637


Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



220




231




240




711




720


Interest on short-term investments



1,484




984




932




3,481




3,979


Total interest and dividend income



21,310




21,300




22,429




63,190




66,336


Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits



7,877




7,261




9,068




22,507




28,015


Interest on short-term borrowings



219




482




916




1,007




1,375


Interest on long-term borrowings



28




30




36




88




98


Total interest expense



8,124




7,773




10,020




23,602




29,488


Net interest and dividend income

13,186




13,527




12,409




39,588




36,848


Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans



(353)




(384)




1,666




(667)




2,590


Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures



(65)




6




27




(141)




(20)


Total credit loss (benefit) expense



(418)




(378)




1,693




(808)




2,570


Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense

13,604




13,905




10,716




40,396




34,278


Noninterest income:



















Customer service fees on deposit accounts



686




690




813




2,091




2,152


Service charges and fees - other



306




442




486




1,024




1,144


Bank owned life insurance income



349




335




327




1,011




948


Other income



217




764




82




1,043




343


Total noninterest income



1,558




2,231




1,708




5,169




4,587


Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits



7,749




7,338




7,267




22,663




22,705


Occupancy expense



426




376




452




1,250




1,302


Equipment expense



115




120




159




379




471


Deposit insurance



331




294




334




957




988


Data processing



429




410




416




1,260




1,231


Marketing expense



61




62




57




168




151


Professional fees



823




1,124




800




2,516




3,098


Directors' compensation



197




197




233




589




584


Software depreciation and implementation



532




532




614




1,617




1,741


Insurance expense



224




224




303




669




907


Service fees



294




371




405




983




881


Other



253




1,043




536




1,906




1,846


Total noninterest expense



11,434




12,091




11,576




34,957




35,905


Income before income tax expense

3,728




4,045




848




10,608




2,960


Income tax expense

1,058




1,221




132




2,944




571


Net income

$

2,670



$

2,824



$

716



$

7,664



$

2,389


Earnings per share:



















Basic


$

0.16



$

0.17



$

0.04



$

0.45



$

0.14


Diluted


$

0.16



$

0.17



$

0.04



$

0.45



$

0.14


Weighted Average Shares:



















Basic



16,897,892




16,860,744




16,748,404




16,860,555




16,708,363


Diluted



17,071,693




16,954,078




16,811,614




16,982,799




16,754,858


Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended




September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2024








Interest











Interest











Interest








Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)


Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans (1)


$

1,278,662



$

19,606




6.13

%


$

1,320,244



$

20,085




6.09

%


$

1,359,712



$

21,257




6.25

%

Short-term investments



134,014




1,484




4.43

%



87,843




984




4.48

%



78,925




932




4.72

%

Debt securities available-for-sale



24,360




172




2.82

%



24,786




182




2.94

%



27,367




201




2.94

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,984




48




9.68

%



2,596




49




7.55

%



3,476




39




4.49

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,439,020




21,310




5.92

%



1,435,469




21,300




5.94

%



1,469,480




22,429




6.11

%

Noninterest earning assets



84,381












87,489












94,258










Total assets


$

1,523,401











$

1,522,958











$

1,563,738










Liabilities and shareholders' equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Savings accounts


$

100,987



$

204




0.81

%


$

106,622



$

215




0.81

%


$

155,726



$

898




2.31

%

Money market accounts



474,957




4,023




3.39

%



446,440




3,733




3.34

%



479,276




4,823




4.03

%

NOW accounts



84,974




333




1.57

%



92,260




395




1.71

%



79,527




311




1.56

%

Certificates of deposit



298,997




3,317




4.44

%



287,166




2,918




4.06

%



231,373




3,036




5.25

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



959,915




7,877




3.28

%



932,488




7,261




3.11

%



945,902




9,068




3.83

%

Borrowings





































Short-term borrowings



20,196




219




4.34

%



43,989




482




4.38

%



66,727




916




5.49

%

Long-term borrowings



8,604




28




1.30

%



9,507




30




1.26

%



9,607




36




1.50

%

Total borrowings



28,800




247




3.43

%



53,496




512




3.83

%



76,334




952




4.99

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



988,715




8,124




3.29

%



985,984




7,773




3.15

%



1,022,236




10,020




3.92

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Noninterest-bearing deposits



283,626












292,421












305,124










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



11,184












7,920












10,377










Total liabilities



1,283,525












1,286,325












1,337,737










Total equity



239,876












236,633












226,001










Total liabilities and equity


$

1,523,401











$

1,522,958











$

1,563,738










Net interest income






$

13,186











$

13,527











$

12,409






Interest rate spread (2)











2.63

%











2.79

%











2.19

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)


$

450,305











$

449,485











$

447,244










Net interest margin (4)











3.67

%











3.77

%











3.38

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



145.54

%











145.59

%











143.75

%











(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $679,000, $659,000, and $796,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Annualized.



For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024








Interest











Interest








Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)


Assets:























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)


$

1,296,782



$

58,998




6.07

%


$

1,337,289



$

61,637




6.15

%

Short-term investments



104,179




3,481




4.46

%



101,539




3,979




5.22

%

Debt securities available-for-sale



24,909




543




2.91

%



27,694




612




2.95

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,423




168




9.24

%



2,379




108




6.05

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,428,293




63,190




5.90

%



1,468,901




66,336




6.02

%

Noninterest earning assets



88,020












99,161










Total assets


$

1,516,313











$

1,568,062










Liabilities and shareholders' equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Savings accounts


$

108,709



$

682




0.84

%


$

204,892



$

4,505




2.93

%

Money market accounts



456,496




11,512




3.36

%



463,632




13,560




3.90

%

NOW accounts



83,420




985




1.57

%



77,373




718




1.24

%

Certificates of deposit



285,124




9,328




4.36

%



237,760




9,232




5.18

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



933,749




22,507




3.21

%



983,657




28,015




3.80

%

Borrowings

























Short-term borrowings



33,971




1,007




3.95

%



32,242




1,375




5.69

%

Long-term borrowings



9,214




88




1.27

%



9,642




98




1.36

%

Total borrowings



43,185




1,095




3.38

%



41,884




1,473




4.69

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



976,934




23,602




3.22

%



1,025,541




29,488




3.83

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



293,472












305,849










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,138












10,977










Total liabilities



1,279,544












1,342,367










Total equity



236,769












225,695










Total liabilities and equity


$

1,516,313











$

1,568,062










Net interest income






$

39,588











$

36,848






Interest rate spread (2)











2.68

%











2.19

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)


$

451,359











$

443,360










Net interest margin (4)











3.70

%











3.34

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



146.20

%











143.23

%











(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $2.1 million and $2.2 million in loan fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets (1)



0.70

%



0.74

%



0.18

%



0.67

%



0.20

%

Return on average equity (1)



4.45

%



4.77

%



1.27

%



4.32

%



1.41

%

Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.63

%



2.79

%



2.19

%



2.68

%



2.19

%

Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.67

%



3.77

%



3.38

%



3.70

%



3.34

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (1)



3.00

%



3.18

%



2.96

%



3.07

%



3.05

%

Efficiency ratio (4)



77.55

%



76.73

%



82.00

%



78.10

%



86.65

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



145.54

%



145.59

%



143.75

%



146.20

%



143.23

%

Average equity to average assets



15.75

%



15.54

%



14.45

%



15.61

%



14.39

%



At



At



At




September 30,



June 30,



December 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025



2025



2024


Asset Quality











Non-accrual loans:













Commercial real estate


$

53



$

54



$

57


Residential real estate



414




420




366


Commercial



1,511




1,536




1,543


Enterprise value



32,422




32,430




18,920


Consumer



-




-




1


Total non-accrual loans



34,400




34,440




20,887


Total non-performing assets


$

34,400



$

34,440



$

20,887















Asset Quality Ratios











Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.61

%



1.58

%



1.59

%

Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans



59.34

%



60.38

%



100.96

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



2.71

%



2.62

%



1.57

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



2.31

%



2.24

%



1.31

%














Capital and Share Related











Shareholders' equity to total assets



16.16

%



15.40

%



14.50

%

Book value per share


$

13.55



$

13.35



$

12.99


Market value per share


$

12.53



$

12.49



$

11.40


Shares outstanding



17,782,946




17,785,538




17,788,543




(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(4)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).

(5)

Loans are presented at amortized cost.

SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.

