In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.According to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on October 21, The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), OPIS's benchmark for TOPCon modules above 600W, rose 1.14% to $0.089/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with indications between $0.086-0.093/W. Forward curve indications strengthened this week, with H2 2026 loading cargoes rising to $0.091/W for both Q3 and Q4, while H1 2026 held steady at $0.089/W for Q1 and $0.090/W for Q2. Q4 2025 loading climbed 1.14% at $0.088/W, ...

