Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 22% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 22% higher diluted earnings per share in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the first nine months of 2024. Year-to-date and as of September 30, 2025, highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $14.5 million: 24% higher than $11.7 million year-over-year
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.90: 22% higher than $2.37 in the same period of 2024
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $22.1 million: 28% higher than $17.3 million in same period for 2024
- Revenue of $60.6 million: 17% higher than $51.7 million in the same period of 2024
- 4% linked-quarter growth and 21% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 7% linked-quarter increase and 11% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $38.5 million: 12% higher year-over-year
- ROAE of 14.5%
- ROAA of 1.1%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.6 billion, 11% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 13% on average basis and 9% on period end basis to $1.5 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 14% on average basis and 11% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $29.27
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $0.5 million non-performing loans
- $0 past due +90 loans
- $4.4 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 12.2%
- CET1: 11.0%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.8%
Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are pleased with our balanced growth and strong profitability in the third quarter. We've achieved double-digit compound annual growth rates in loans, deposits, wealth assets and earnings per share for the life of our company and those rates are increasing now. I've never been more optimistic about the future of Oakworth and the value we are creating for shareholders, associates, clients and the communities we serve."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
As of
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
9/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2025
|
|
09/30/2025 vs. 09/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
|
|
$ 2,566
|
|
$ 2,415
|
|
$ 2,285
|
|
$ 2,297
|
|
$ 2,308
|
|
$ 151
|
|
6 %
|
|
$ 258
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
As of
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
9/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2025
|
|
09/30/2025 vs. 09/30/2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 153,084
|
|
$ 124,351
|
|
$ 100,968
|
|
$ 125,016
|
|
$ 117,265
|
|
$ 28,733
|
|
23 %
|
|
$ 35,819
|
|
31 %
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
950
|
|
1,900
|
|
525
|
|
950
|
|
1,950
|
|
(950)
|
|
-50 %
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
-51 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
189,673
|
|
175,535
|
|
175,599
|
|
158,885
|
|
156,926
|
|
14,138
|
|
8 %
|
|
32,747
|
|
21 %
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
1,533,734
|
|
1,496,222
|
|
1,492,413
|
|
1,455,238
|
|
1,411,569
|
|
37,512
|
|
3 %
|
|
122,165
|
|
9 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(18,734)
|
|
(17,944)
|
|
(17,015)
|
|
(16,330)
|
|
(16,494)
|
|
(790)
|
|
4 %
|
|
(2,240)
|
|
14 %
|
Loans, net
|
|
1,515,000
|
|
1,478,278
|
|
1,475,398
|
|
1,438,908
|
|
1,395,075
|
|
36,722
|
|
2 %
|
|
119,925
|
|
9 %
|
Fixed assets
|
|
3,821
|
|
3,980
|
|
4,221
|
|
4,420
|
|
4,647
|
|
(159)
|
|
-4 %
|
|
(826)
|
|
-18 %
|
Interest receivable
|
|
6,845
|
|
6,611
|
|
6,909
|
|
6,678
|
|
6,478
|
|
234
|
|
4 %
|
|
367
|
|
6 %
|
Other assets
|
|
52,825
|
|
58,967
|
|
53,866
|
|
54,084
|
|
54,396
|
|
(6,142)
|
|
-10 %
|
|
(1,571)
|
|
-3 %
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,922,198
|
|
$ 1,849,622
|
|
$ 1,817,486
|
|
$ 1,788,941
|
|
$ 1,736,737
|
|
$ 72,576
|
|
4 %
|
|
$ 185,461
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$ 300,340
|
|
$ 273,119
|
|
$ 270,536
|
|
$ 274,872
|
|
$ 255,008
|
|
$ 27,221
|
|
10 %
|
|
$ 45,332
|
|
18 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
1,397,942
|
|
1,299,175
|
|
1,356,172
|
|
1,321,864
|
|
1,268,998
|
|
98,767
|
|
8 %
|
|
128,944
|
|
10 %
|
Total deposits
|
|
1,698,282
|
|
1,572,294
|
|
1,626,708
|
|
1,596,736
|
|
1,524,006
|
|
125,988
|
|
8 %
|
|
174,276
|
|
11 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
|
58,809
|
|
118,786
|
|
38,763
|
|
39,296
|
|
64,273
|
|
(59,977)
|
|
-50 %
|
|
(5,464)
|
|
-9 %
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
710
|
|
1,452
|
|
559
|
|
1,149
|
|
643
|
|
(742)
|
|
-51 %
|
|
67
|
|
10 %
|
Other liabilities
|
|
20,657
|
|
21,333
|
|
20,382
|
|
26,964
|
|
22,018
|
|
(676)
|
|
-3 %
|
|
(1,361)
|
|
-6 %
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,778,458
|
|
1,713,865
|
|
1,686,412
|
|
1,664,145
|
|
1,610,940
|
|
64,593
|
|
4 %
|
|
167,518
|
|
10 %
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
143,740
|
|
135,757
|
|
131,074
|
|
124,796
|
|
125,797
|
|
7,983
|
|
6 %
|
|
17,943
|
|
14 %
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,922,198
|
|
$ 1,849,622
|
|
$ 1,817,486
|
|
$ 1,788,941
|
|
$ 1,736,737
|
|
$ 72,576
|
|
4 %
|
|
$ 185,461
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
3Q25 vs. 2Q25
|
|
3Q25 vs. 3Q24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$ 26,194
|
|
$ 25,306
|
|
$ 24,803
|
|
$ 25,141
|
|
$ 25,423
|
|
$ 888
|
|
4 %
|
|
$ 771
|
|
3 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
1,667
|
|
1,605
|
|
1,474
|
|
1,257
|
|
1,187
|
|
62
|
|
4 %
|
|
480
|
|
40 %
|
Short term investments
|
|
1,058
|
|
1,043
|
|
1,169
|
|
1,222
|
|
837
|
|
15
|
|
1 %
|
|
221
|
|
26 %
|
Total interest income
|
|
28,919
|
|
27,954
|
|
27,446
|
|
27,620
|
|
27,447
|
|
965
|
|
3 %
|
|
1,472
|
|
5 %
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
11,357
|
|
11,049
|
|
11,268
|
|
11,807
|
|
12,296
|
|
308
|
|
3 %
|
|
(939)
|
|
-8 %
|
Borrowings
|
|
1,114
|
|
1,022
|
|
637
|
|
804
|
|
1,253
|
|
92
|
|
9 %
|
|
(139)
|
|
-11 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
12,471
|
|
12,071
|
|
11,905
|
|
12,611
|
|
13,549
|
|
400
|
|
3 %
|
|
(1,078)
|
|
-8 %
|
Net interest income
|
|
16,448
|
|
15,883
|
|
15,541
|
|
15,009
|
|
13,898
|
|
565
|
|
4 %
|
|
2,550
|
|
18 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
905
|
|
1,236
|
|
775
|
|
1,080
|
|
599
|
|
(331)
|
|
-27 %
|
|
306
|
|
51 %
|
Net interest income after provision
|
15,543
|
|
14,647
|
|
14,766
|
|
13,929
|
|
13,299
|
|
896
|
|
6 %
|
|
2,244
|
|
17 %
|
for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
4,392
|
|
4,131
|
|
4,245
|
|
4,108
|
|
3,943
|
|
261
|
|
6 %
|
|
449
|
|
11 %
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
13,223
|
|
12,964
|
|
12,325
|
|
12,721
|
|
11,638
|
|
259
|
|
2 %
|
|
1,585
|
|
14 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
6,712
|
|
5,814
|
|
6,686
|
|
5,316
|
|
5,604
|
|
898
|
|
15 %
|
|
1,108
|
|
20 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,653
|
|
1,434
|
|
1,655
|
|
1,236
|
|
1,458
|
|
219
|
|
15 %
|
|
195
|
|
13 %
|
Net Income
|
|
5,059
|
|
4,380
|
|
5,031
|
|
4,080
|
|
4,146
|
|
679
|
|
16 %
|
|
913
|
|
22 %
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.88
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.82
|
|
$ 0.84
|
|
$ 0.13
|
|
15 %
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
20 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.88
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.82
|
|
$ 0.84
|
|
$ 0.13
|
|
15 %
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
20 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
YTD Period Ended
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$ 76,302
|
|
|
$ 70,983
|
|
$ 5,319
|
|
7 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
4,745
|
|
|
3,320
|
|
1,425
|
|
43 %
|
Short term investments
|
|
3,270
|
|
|
2,953
|
|
317
|
|
11 %
|
Total interest income
|
|
84,317
|
|
|
77,256
|
|
7,061
|
|
9 %
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
33,673
|
|
|
34,914
|
|
(1,241)
|
|
-4 %
|
Borrowings
|
|
2,773
|
|
|
2,845
|
|
(72)
|
|
-3 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
36,446
|
|
|
37,759
|
|
(1,313)
|
|
-3 %
|
Net interest income
|
|
47,871
|
|
|
39,497
|
|
8,374
|
|
21 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
2,915
|
|
|
1,842
|
|
1,073
|
|
58 %
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
44,956
|
|
|
37,655
|
|
7,301
|
|
19 %
|
for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
12,768
|
|
|
12,213
|
|
555
|
|
5 %
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
38,511
|
|
|
34,455
|
|
4,056
|
|
12 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
19,213
|
|
|
15,413
|
|
3,800
|
|
25 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
4,742
|
|
|
3,719
|
|
1,023
|
|
28 %
|
Net Income
|
|
14,471
|
|
|
11,694
|
|
2,777
|
|
24 %
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$ 2.90
|
|
|
$ 2.37
|
|
$ 0.53
|
|
22 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$ 2.90
|
|
|
$ 2.37
|
|
$ 0.53
|
|
22 %
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from advisorinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.