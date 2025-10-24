Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strategic Portfolio Adjustments Drive Strong Growth and Enhanced Focus for Long-Term Value Creation

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2025, demonstrating robust growth driven by strategic portfolio adjustments aimed at strengthening its core boiler business and expanding high-growth commercial and industrial service offerings. The financial statement presentation has been adjusted to reflect the previously announced divestiture of its subsidiaries Thermo Pride, LLC (TP) and Norwood Manufacturing, Inc. (NMI) as discontinued operations.

Strong Top-Line Growth: Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 reached $58.3 million, a 5.3% increase ($2.9 million) compared to the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net sales climbed to $167.0 million, up from $153.2 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 reached $58.3 million, a 5.3% increase ($2.9 million) compared to the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net sales climbed to $167.0 million, up from $153.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. Solid Gross Profit Margins: Gross profit margin increased to 19.6% in the third quarter of 2025 from 18.2% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting continued operational efficiencies in the Commercial businesses. Year-to-date gross margin was 21.9%, up from 21.4% for the first nine months of 2024.

Gross profit margin increased to 19.6% in the third quarter of 2025 from 18.2% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting continued operational efficiencies in the Commercial businesses. Year-to-date gross margin was 21.9%, up from 21.4% for the first nine months of 2024. Strategic SG&A Investment: Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 5.7% in the third quarter and 13.7% in the first nine months of 2025, aligning with planned initiative spending to support long-term growth.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 5.7% in the third quarter and 13.7% in the first nine months of 2025, aligning with planned initiative spending to support long-term growth. Robust Earnings: Net Income was $1.6 million ($0.35 per basic share and $0.34 per diluted share), up from $0.6 million ($0.12 per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net income was $9.9 million ($2.12 per basic share and $2.10 per diluted share), more than double from $4.4 million ($0.94 per basic share and $0.93 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2024.

Net Income was $1.6 million ($0.35 per basic share and $0.34 per diluted share), up from $0.6 million ($0.12 per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net income was $9.9 million ($2.12 per basic share and $2.10 per diluted share), more than double from $4.4 million ($0.94 per basic share and $0.93 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2024. Enhanced Profitability Metrics: Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million (4.9% of net sales), an increase from $2.7 million (4.2% of net sales) in third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for first nine months of 2025 rose to $11.9 million (6.6% of net sales) from $11.3 million (6.4% of net sales) for the first nine months of 2024. These adjusted figures exclude the gain from the sale of TP and NMI, as well as impairment losses from the previously announced wind down of production activities at Crown Boiler.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million (4.9% of net sales), an increase from $2.7 million (4.2% of net sales) in third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for first nine months of 2025 rose to $11.9 million (6.6% of net sales) from $11.3 million (6.4% of net sales) for the first nine months of 2024. These adjusted figures exclude the gain from the sale of TP and NMI, as well as impairment losses from the previously announced wind down of production activities at Crown Boiler. Increased Shareholder Value: Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 improved to $0.20, up from $0.12 in 2024. Year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.15, compared to $0.93 for the first nine months of 2024.

On October 7, 2025, the Company announced that it purchased a group annuity contract and will transfer a portion of its pension payment obligations under the Retirement Plan for Employees of the Burnham Group (pension) to a third-party insurance company. Under the contract, the Company will transfer approximately $90.0 million of its defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets for approximately 1,000 retirees and beneficiaries to the insurance company. The contract was purchased using assets from the pension trust and no additional funding contribution was required as part of this transaction.

On January 1, 2026, the third-party insurer will begin paying and administering the retirement benefits of the retirees and beneficiaries included in this annuity transfer. This change will not affect the amount of individuals' monthly benefit payments. This decision does not impact current employees. Retirees and beneficiaries who are included in this annuity transfer will be notified in the coming weeks.

In connection with this transaction, the company expects to recognize an estimated non-cash pre-tax non-operating pension settlement charge of approximately $20.8 million in the fourth quarter. The actual settlement charge will depend on finalization of actuarial assumptions, including discount rate, as well as the fair value of plan assets as of the measurement date. This charge represents and acceleration of deferred charges currently on the consolidated balance sheet in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

"We achieved solid net sales and profitability growth in the third quarter highlighted by the continued strong execution of our operating subsidiaries and broader unified strategy," stated Chris Drew, President and CEO of Burnham Holdings. "In addition to our positive results, we significantly de-risked our pension obligations that will provide us with greater financial flexibility and support our future operations. With the promising early returns of our strategic portfolio adjustments combined with a more efficient operating structure, we believe we are well-positioned to drive long-term shareholder value."

As previously announced on April 7, 2025, BHI initiated a plan to strategically wind down operations at Crown Boiler. This forward-looking decision is integral to driving manufacturing efficiency, improving production flexibility, and directly supports the Company's long-term growth objectives. This further enables BHI and its subsidiaries to enhance product integration, streamline operations, and standardize offerings across its portfolio. While this strategic realignment involved recorded impairment charges totaling $3.3 million during 2025, it was a necessary step to optimize BHI's operational footprint and focus resources towards its most promising growth avenues. These charges included $1.5 million of goodwill relating to the acquisition of Crown in 2003, $0.4 million of accelerated depreciation and $1.4 million of inventory reserves.

Subsidiary Litigation Update

On October 21, 2025, the New York Court of Appeals denied Burnham LLC's, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHI, petition for leave to appeal the verdict that was entered against the company in Maffei v. A.O. Smith Water Prods. Co. (In re N.Y.C. Asbestos Litigation) matter. The gross verdict (without regard to setoff or apportionment reductions) equated to $31.5 million of compensatory damages and $6.5 million of punitive damages. Prior to this appeal, Burnham LLC filed an appeal to the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department who affirmed the trial's verdict. Because Burnham believes its arguments on appeal are meritorious, Burnham plans to investigate all further appeal options including the possibility of filing an emergency petition for certiori to the United States Supreme Court. Although the verdict was rendered at trial, Burnham LLC had a reasonable belief that there was a high probability of post-verdict relief on the damages in the appeals process based on advice of third-party experts and their analysis of prior case law. The compensatory portion of damages are insured by applicable policies, and Burnham LLC will be vigorously pursuing coverage from its applicable insurance policies to pay for cost of the awarded punitive damages. In the event the coverage is unavailable or denied, Burnham LLC will be required to pay only the punitive damages directly. As previously disclosed, in the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of BHI have been named, and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions, including claims for damages alleging exposure to asbestos from products of the company's subsidiaries or their predecessors.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers for residential applications. Additionally, through its various subsidiaries it serves the commercial / industrial boiler markets with a variety of boiler products, rental trailers and boiler room services. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales

$ 58,327

$ 55,411

$ 167,035

$ 153,157 Cost of goods sold

46,901

45,350

130,523

120,452 Gross profit

11,426

10,061

36,512

32,705 Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,472

9,911

31,380

27,599 Impairment loss

181

-

3,318

- Operating income

773

150

1,814

5,106 Other (expense) / income:















Non-service related pension credit

50

124

150

374 Interest and investment gain

372

423

864

912 Interest expense

(121)

(697)

(465)

(1,526) Other income (expense)

301

(150)

549

(240) Income from continuing operations before income tax

1,074

-

2,363

4,866 Income tax expense

247

-

542

1,119 Income from continuing operations

827

-

1,821

3,747

















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

552

1,066

637 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

801

-

7,028

- Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

801

552

8,094

637

















Net income

$ 1,628

$ 552

$ 9,915

$ 4,384

















Earnings per share (EPS):















Basic















Income from continuing operations

$ 0.18

$ -

$ 0.39

$ 0.80 Income from discontinued operations

0.17

0.12

1.73

0.14 Basic EPS

$ 0.35

$ 0.12

$ 2.12

$ 0.94

















Diluted















Income from continuing operations

$ 0.17

$ -

$ 0.38

$ 0.79 Income from discontinued operations

0.17

0.12

1.72

0.14 Diluted EPS

$ 0.34

$ 0.12

$ 2.10

$ 0.93

















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.69

$ 0.69

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







September 28,

December 31,

September 29, ASSETS



2025

2024

2024 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,154

$ 6,329

$ 6,256

Trade accounts receivable, net

22,839

23,858

25,570

Inventories, net

54,768

46,962

60,082

Costs in excess of billings

563

141

1,425

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,539

4,394

3,012

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

12,747

14,129



Total Current Assets

88,863

94,431

110,474

















Property, plant and equipment, net

70,183

65,972

65,614 Lease assets

5,559

6,005

6,410 Other long-term assets

20,497

22,261

17,097 Long-term assets of discontinued operations

-

5,667

5,921



Total Assets

$ 185,102

$ 194,336

$ 205,516

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 29,631

$ 32,264

$ 27,845

Billings in excess of costs

602

1,698

3,497

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

3,245

1,818

Current portion of:













Long-term liabilities

72

772

71

Lease liabilities

1,426

1,348

1,175

Long-term debt

184

184

184



Total Current Liabilities

31,915

39,511

34,590

















Long-term debt

14,540

22,273

48,390 Lease liabilities

4,133

4,657

5,235 Other long-term liabilities

5,051

4,823

5,847 Deferred income taxes

9,659

9,352

8,371 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

-

441

668 Shareholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,654

3,633

3,633

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,293

1,311

1,311

Additional paid-in capital

9,929

10,799

10,625

Retained earnings

135,491

128,884

122,397

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,320)

(20,820)

(25,023)

Treasury stock, at cost

(9,773)

(11,058)

(11,058)



Total Shareholders' Equity

119,804

113,279

102,415



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 185,102

$ 194,336

$ 205,516

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



September 28,

September 29,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 9,915

$ 4,384 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

8,094

637 Income from continuing operations

$ 1,821

$ 3,747 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations







to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,790

3,658 Investment impairment loss

3,318

- Deferred income taxes

44

50 Provision for long-term employee benefits

(171)

(375) Share-based compensation expense

474

300 Other reserves and allowances

(1,995)

(32) Changes in current assets and liabilities:







Decrease in accounts receivable, net

979

481 Increase in inventories, net

(9,255)

(10,767) (Increase) decrease in other current assets

(172)

1,956 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,217)

(7,042) Net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations

(3,384)

(8,024) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations

(30)

251 Net cash used by operating activities

(3,414)

(7,773)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(8,358)

(9,388) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

23,687

- Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations

15,329

(9,388) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of discontinued operations

7

(250) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

15,336

(9,638)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net activity from revolving credit facility

(7,641)

21,251 Repayment of term loan

(92)

(92) Share-based compensation activity

(56)

(71) Dividends paid

(3,308)

(3,278) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(11,097)

17,810









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 825

$ 399









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 6,329

$ 5,857 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

825

399 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 7,154

$ 6,256

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,769

$ 121,291

$ (24,668)

$ (12,431)

$ 101,435

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,991

-

-

2,991 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

253

-

253 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,065)

-

-

(1,065) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100

































Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,869

$ 123,217

$ (24,415)

$ (12,431)

$ 103,714

































Net income

-

-

-

-

841

-

-

841 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(27)

-

(27) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,132)

-

-

(1,132) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,444)

-

-

1,373

(71)

































Balance at June 30, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,525

$ 122,917

$ (24,442)

$ (11,058)

$ 103,416

































Net income

-

-

-

-

552

-

-

552 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(581)

-

(581) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,072)

-

-

(1,072) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100

































Balance at September 29, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,625

$ 122,397

$ (25,023)

$ (11,058)

$ 102,415















































































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,799

$ 128,884

$ (20,820)

$ (11,058)

$ 113,279

































Net income

-

-

-

-

3,371

-

-

3,371 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

-

(208) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,072)

-

-

(1,072) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

119

-

-

-

119 Conversion of common stock

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at March 30, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 10,918

$ 131,183

$ (21,028)

$ (11,058)

$ 115,489

































Net income

-

-

-

-

4,916

-

-

4,916 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(209)

-

(209) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,147)

-

-

(1,147) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

160

-

-

-

160 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,393)

-

-

1,285

(108)

































Balance at June 29, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 9,685

$ 134,943

$ (21,237)

$ (9,773)

$ 119,092

































Net income

-

-

-

-

1,628

-

-

1,628 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(83)

-

(83) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,080)

-

-

(1,080) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

195

-

-

-

195 Issuance of vested shares

-

3

-

49

-

-

-

52 Conversion of common stock

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at September 28, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,654

$ 1,293

$ 9,929

$ 135,491

$ (21,320)

$ (9,773)

$ 119,804

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales of continuing operations

$ 58,327

$ 55,411

$ 167,035

$ 153,157 Net sales of discontinued operations

-

9,278

11,518

22,926 Total net sales

$ 58,327

$ 64,689

$ 178,553

$ 176,083

















Net income

$ 1,628

$ 552

$ 9,915

$ 4,384 Exclude:















Income tax expense

486

165

2,959

1,309 Interest expense

121

697

465

1,526 Depreciation and amortization

1,499

1,322

4,325

4,031 EBITDA

$ 3,734

$ 2,736

$ 17,664

$ 11,250

















EBITDA as a percent of net sales

6.4 %

4.2 %

9.9 %

6.4 %

















EBITDA

$ 3,734

$ 2,736

$ 17,664

$ 11,250 Adjustments:















Gain on sale of discontinued operation

(1,040)

-

(9,127)

- Impairment loss

181

-

3,318

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,875

$ 2,736

$ 11,855

$ 11,250

















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales

4.9 %

4.2 %

6.6 %

6.4 %





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income

$ 1,628

$ 552

$ 9,915

$ 4,384 Adjustments, net of tax

(661)

-

(4,473)

- Adjusted net income

$ 967

$ 552

$ 5,442

$ 4,384

















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

4,731

4,718

4,722

4,713

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.34

$ 0.12

$ 2.10

$ 0.93 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.12

$ 1.15

$ 0.93

