HONG KONG, Oct 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Trio AI Limited ('Trio AI' or the 'Company'), Asia's leading artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure service provider, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with Hong Kong's leading digital operator, Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited ('HTHK'), at the 3Business Empower Partnership Summit 2025. Under the MOU, the two parties plan to integrate their respective strengths in 5G mobile services, AI, and AIoT to jointly develop and deploy next-generation smart robotics. These innovations will empower key sectors in smart city development, including property management, construction engineering, and public services, driving digital transformation across industries, enhancing new-quality productivity, and unlocking unprecedented opportunities.As an international financial, trade and innovation and technology hub, Hong Kong can leverage the advantages of 5G technology, such as ultra-high speed, low latency, and extensive connectivity, together with AI to enhance operational efficiency in property management, improve safety and quality in construction projects, and elevate the standard and responsiveness of public services. The integration of 5G and AI presents immense market potential and will play a key role in helping Hong Kong achieve its vision of 'industries for AI' and 'AI for industries.'Establishing strategic collaboration on AI+5G with HTHKRooted in Hong Kong, Trio AI is Asia's leading AI infrastructure service provider. The Company operates secure, advanced, and scalable AI computing platforms, delivering reliable, cost-efficient AI infrastructure that supports end-to-end model applications and flexible business models. Recognizing the strong growth potential, Trio AI and HTHK plan to jointly expand the application of 5G-powered smart robotic solution in property management, construction, and public services organizations in Hong Kong to drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency. This collaboration will not only create new business opportunities for Trio AI but also aligns closely with the direction outlined in the 2025 Policy Address to deepen AI adoption across industries and to establish an AI Efficacy Enhancement Team to accelerate innovation and efficiency within government departments.Under the MOU, Trio AI and HTHK plan to work together to provide AI-powered solutions for property management, construction engineering, and public services organizations, fostering innovation, improving operational efficiency and cultivating new quality productivity within these key industries.The MOU signing ceremony took place at the 3Business Empower Partnership Summit 2025, hosted by HTHK. The summit brought together over 1,500 top decision-makers, partners, business and tech leaders from across industries, marking one of HTHK's flagship events of the year.Dr. David Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Trio AI (left), and Jess Mak, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Market of HTHK (right), discuss how humanoid robots can accelerate digital transformation for Hong Kong enterprises during the panel discussion. Trio AI also signs an MOU with HTHK to establish a strategic collaboration.Dr. David Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Trio AI Limited, said, 'This strategic collaboration with HTHK marks an important milestone for Trio AI in advancing the deep integration and commercialization of AI and 5G. It aims to fully leverage both parties' core strengths in AI computing infrastructure and 5G, joining forces to jointly develop and promote next-generation smart robotics. We will begin by focusing on high-growth verticals such as property management, construction, and public services, helping clients enhance operational efficiency and innovation value. If materialized, the collaboration will not only accelerate the expansion of our AI infrastructure service applications across a wider range of scenarios, but also significantly strengthen our technological leadership and market competitiveness. Together, we will build an open, collaborative ecosystem that fosters mutual growth and captures the vast opportunities emerging from Hong Kong's and the region's digital economy.'Showcasing advanced technologies highlighting the forward-thinking strategy and unique security advantages of private AIAt the summit, Trio AI also presented a range of advanced technologies integrating AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including a humanoid robot equipped with sophisticated multimodal sensors and a smart robotic electric vehicle. These innovations captivated attendees through interactive demonstrations that vividly highlighted their practical value and powerful capabilities in complex operational settings, such as smart security patrols, real-time monitoring, and data analysis, while also demonstrating the unique security advantages of private AI. The showcase attracted enthusiastic responses and proactive business engagement from participating enterprises and potential partners.About Trio AI LimitedTrio AI Limited ('Trio AI'), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure service provider in Asia, is dedicated to enhancing the region's technology applications and ecosystem. With the vision of advancing Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology hub, the Company offers reliable, stable and cost-effective AI infrastructure services. 