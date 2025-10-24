In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Southern and Western China enjoyed above-average irradiance in September, while eastern parts of the country experienced wetter conditions.A notable shift in solar irradiance patterns across East and Southeast Asia was observed in September, with a clear split in outcomes across China and emerging La Niña signals in the tropics. Eastern China and the Yellow Sea basin, which have experienced above-average irradiance all year so far, finally saw conditions turn cloudy and wet, while southern and western parts of the country ...

