House of Melo: New Details Unveiled for Famer Carmelo Anthony's Exhibit at the Baltimore Enoch Pratt Free Library

New 'House of Melo' exhibit details and renderings give a first look at interactive experience opening to the public on Oct. 25.

Release coincides with 'Piece of Melo' Big Bet Blueprint contest hosted by Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland giving participants a chance to win autographed commemorative pieces and artifacts from Anthony's legacy.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / The front door of the historic Enoch Pratt Free Library's Central location is about to flip fire red, transformed into a commanding blueprint replica of Carmelo Anthony's childhood home on the 1100 block of Myrtle Avenue.

House of Melo_Exterior



All of this to signal a shakeup to the Pratt Library's regular programming as the interactive "House of Melo" exhibit celebrating the 10-time NBA All-Star, entrepreneur and philanthropist opens to the public on Oct. 25 and runs through Dec. 20.

"Baltimore didn't just raise me-it instilled in me the grit and perseverance I carried throughout my career. The community there helped shape who I am today. I want people to really feel that-to see the heart of the city through my story and be inspired to give back, uplift others and never forget where they came from," says Anthony.

A ribbon cutting with remarks from Anthony will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 25.

Memorabilia giveaways will be peppered throughout programming meant for all ages that includes a Cathedral Street Block Party with food trucks, music and games.

Custom limited-edition library cards offer a commemorative piece of the experience encouraging repeat visits beyond the exhibition period.

The Sanctuary Collective's community development center, located across the street from the library, will host special tournament programming that day and into the weekend. Numerous youth athletes have turned to The Sanctuary for affordable pathways to develop their game to heights. NBA players Cam Whitmore and Bub Carrington, for example, have been coached by Team Melo and Sanctuary CEO & Programming Director Sam Brand.

Immersive installations with custom audio elements guide visitors through pivotal steps in defining a legacy. Anthony's early years in Baltimore, where he arrived at the age of eight following his father's death. McDonald's hangs with friends. Being the designated DJ for all carpooling. The hardwood of Towson Catholic and Oak Hill Academy that led the way to the ultimate triumph of an NCAA National Championship for Syracuse. The tale of the lost and then found NBA draft suit, and more, await.

House of Melo highlights include:

Full-sized basketball court with Anthony's words echoing over 23-foot tall columns, bleachers and court line details. Half of the court is a scaffolding display anchored with a makeshift crate hoop while the other half represents Anthony's desire to shine a light on the next generation to dream big and loud-a 10-foot illuminated hoop with draped netting. The story of Anthony's home court advantage unfolds through the lens of renowned Baltimorean photographer, Devin Allen, whose images help visitors get to know the spaces and people who fueled Anthony's focus and rise to the 2003 NBA draft.

Early years walkway is a corridor of memories from Red Hook to Syracuse. Explore curated pictures and memorabilia from Carmelo's youth that prepared him for the world stage.

Soundtrack of life station showcases 41 album covers from Anthony's collection with narrative about meaningful songs in his journey, giving access to a custom playlist curated by Anthony.

Locker room houses Anthony's greatest pro achievements, his influence on athlete expression and fashion. Jerseys, sneakers, game balls, Olympic team artifacts and personal stories behind buzzer beater moments.

Legacy boardroom gives a peek into Anthony's philanthropic and community impact efforts intermixed with fan art. People can take a seat in Melo's Boss Chair-whether they want to tap the mic to lead a podcast or offer their own game analysis like Anthony does with NBC. And, they can leave Anthony notes on what they'd like their legacy to be in his "Build the Future Book."

Newsstand surveys Anthony's influence as a multihyphenate force, equally challenging the status quo in sport, society and business realms. Visitors will have the chance to capture their own custom magazine cover moment. Forget the typical museum voiceover. A raw, bespoke audio journey-crafted by SiriusXM's Studio Resonate featuring the unvarnished voices of Anthony and D. Watkins (the award-winning writer and co-author of Anthony's memoir) guides people deeper into the experience while challenging visitors to take control of their own story and greatness.



"The exhibit is a portal into Carmelo's evolution, but the House of Melo and its greater programming is a mirror and front door to your own becoming-how each person can see themselves in his story and get the tools to actualize their unique potential" shares CEO of creative agency Valerie, Kai Deveraux Lawson, who partnered with experiential agency Verb and D. Watkins and Khalilah Beavers (Anthony's stylist and creative director of nearly 20 years) to produce and design the experience.

Fostering Launchpad Connections

"Carmelo's talked about what often differentiates success is access," adds Watkins. "So we asked ourselves how do we provide authentic, relatable mentorship and practical, hands-on support from people at the top of their game across a host of industries."

The answer manifested as a complementary series of workshops that start in November and run into fall of 2026. The workshops will cover everything from creative insight and financial literacy to wellness and storytelling-the skills that are critical for sustained success in any field.

Additional exhibit and workshop announcements will become available at TheHouseofMelo.com including digital tour elements for those unable to visit.

"The Enoch Pratt Free Library has always been a space where people come to learn, dream and build their future," said Chad Helton, President & CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. "House of Melo transforms that spirit into an immersive experience that celebrates Baltimore pride while giving our visitors a powerful reminder that greatness can start right here at home."

Media Images + House Of Melo Experience Partners

Exhibit preview renderings and audio assets are available, here. Additional photography and videography from opening day will be added.

Click here for previously announced details, assets and partners including high-resolution images.

Experience partners support the growth and evolution of the House of Melo, serving as collaborators committed to evolving what it means to learn, gather and dream as a community.

Baltimore Orioles entered their 71 st year in Baltimore in 2025 riding a wave of momentum. In 2023, the team won its 10 th American League East Division Championship and its first since 2014. The Orioles won at least 100 games in 2023 for the sixth time in the team's history, and the first time since 1980. Off the field, Oriole Park at Camden Yards was recently voted as the best stadium in Major League Baseball according to USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards. Head to https://www.mlb.com/orioles to keep up with what's happening on and off the field.

Blink has powered world-class experiences including the FIFA World Cup 2022, VIP programs at the Super Bowl, the Sportico World Summit, private industry conferences, and major government initiatives. As the official technology partner for SXSW London, Blink brings this same standard of orchestration to one of the most dynamic creative festivals in the world -enhancing every connection, schedule, and experience behind the scenes. From registration and pass management to scheduling, networking, and real-time alerts-Blink connects, coordinates, and elevates every moment through one intuitive, scalable, and reliable platform. Visit blink.global to see how Blink is redefining how the world's most meaningful experiences are orchestrated.

Studio Resonate is SiriusXM Media's award-winning audio creative agency, making world-class audio experiences for diverse audiences and brands across SiriusXM, Pandora, and an extensive streaming and podcast network. Studio Resonate also collaborates with Fluency, SiriusXM Media's cultural marketing practice that helps deepen connections between brands, people and their communities. For more information, go to www.siriusxmmedia.com .

The Sanctuary Collective is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that turns sports into a catalyst for education and opportunity. Founded by championship coach Sam Brand, the organization combines elite basketball training with academic support, mental health services and whole-child wellness-making high-level development accessible. Since opening in 2024, the organization has served more than 750 Baltimore youth and awarded over 400 scholarships, ensuring financial barriers never prevent access to opportunity. Learn more at www.sanctuary-collective.org .

SOURCE: House of Melo

