BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 30 September 2025and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
Six
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
8.4%
16.5%
19.5%
16.1%
30.0%
153.4%
Share price
10.7%
20.0%
22.2%
19.3%
29.1%
163.4%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:
146.25p
Net asset value cum income 1 :
146.27p
Share price:
135.50p
Discount to NAV (cum income):
7.4%
Net yield:
3.4%
Gearing - cum income:
6.3%
Total assets:
£164.2m
Ordinary shares in issue 2 :
112,267,997
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
0-20%
Ongoing charges 3 :
1.15%
1 Includes net revenue of 0.02p.
2 Excluding 23,318,197 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2024. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.15% of average net assets.
Sector Overview
Mining
41.2%
Energy Transition
34.9%
Traditional Energy
27.0%
Net Current Liabilities
-3.1%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis
% Total Assets^
Country Analysis
% Total Assets^
Mining:
Global
54.1
Diversified
24.4
United States
14.7
Gold
4.9
Latin America
6.4
Copper
3.8
Canada
6.3
Industrial Minerals
3.0
Germany
5.0
Aluminium
1.1
United Kingdom
3.9
Silver
1.0
Italy
3.4
Steel
1.0
Australia
2.1
Uranium
0.9
France
1.8
Platinum Group Metals
Nickel
Materials
Subtotal Mining:
0.8
0.5
-0.2
41.2
Other Africa
Spain
Morocco
South Africa
Ireland
1.6
1.5
1.0
0.8
0.5
Net Current Liabilities
-3.1
Energy Transition:
100.0
Electrification
14.8
Renewables
9.6
Storage
6.1
Energy Efficiency
4.4
Subtotal Energy Transition:
34.9
Traditional Energy:
Integrated
14.1
Oil Services
5.2
E&P
3.7
Distribution
2.2
Refining & Marketing
1.8
Subtotal Traditional Energy:
27.0
Net Current Liabilities
-3.1
-----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 3.1% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
Company
Region of Risk
% Total Assets
Vale - ADS
Latin America
5.9
Chevron Corporation
Global
5.9
Abaxx Technologies
Global
5.5
Anglo American
Global
4.9
Shell
Global
3.9
Prysmian SpA
Italy
3.4
Glencore
Global
3.4
EDP Renovaveis
Global
3.0
NiSource
United States
2.7
Elia Group
Germany
2.6
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
The Company outperformed broader equity markets over the month, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index returning 4.0% (GBP terms).
Of the Company's three components, Mining was the strongest performing, helped by continued optimism surrounding China's anti-involution measures. This is a new economic policy in which the government is seeking to take out loss-making production in industries facing overcapacity and excessive competition.
Within Mining, gold equity sub-sector delivered exceptional returns on the back of the gold price rising by 11.4%. Robust investment demand helped push gold to a new all-time high of US$3,834/oz., with inflows into physically-backed ETFs and a rise in net length in the futures market. The miners delivered a strong beta to gold's move as expectations increased around further free cash flow expansion.
Meanwhile, the copper price rose by 4.1%, breaking back above US$10,000 per tonne. An operational incident during the month at Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia led the company to guide the market that it was unlikely there would be any significant production from the asset for the remainder of the year, with a phased restart planned from 2026 through to 2027. For context, the mine accounted for 3.5% of global supply in 2024. This adds to current disruption at other major copper mines, Kamoa-Kakula and Cobre Panama.
The Company's Energy Transition component also performed well, with the energy efficiency and storage sub-sectors particularly strong. Continued momentum surrounding artificial intelligence build out increased power demand expectations, with hyperscalers doubling down on data centre expansion and compute capacity. Elsewhere, following the Iberian blackout in April, Spain unveiled an energy reform plan, increasing its storage investment target ninefold to 22.5 GW by 2030. The government reclassified storage as a public utility, launched an EUR 700m aid scheme for battery and thermal systems, and accelerated permitting for solar-storage projects.
All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream, September 2025.
24 October 2025
