Bybit TradFi Launches Referral Program Offering Up to 30% in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Referral Program for Bybit TradFi . The initiative enables users to earn up to 30% commission by inviting friends to trade on Bybit TradFi as the platform continues to gain traction.

The Bybit TradFi Referral Program rewards users based on the number of qualified traders they successfully onboard, with commission rates scaling from 20% to 30% as referral milestones are achieved. Participants stand to earn ongoing commissions on their referrals' trading activity, creating a sustainable income stream aligned with platform growth.

With three commission tiers, the Bybit TradFi Referral Program is suitable for both casual advocates and power referrers:

Tier 1 : Inviting 1 qualified user to earn 20% commission

: Inviting 1 qualified user to earn 20% commission Tier 2 : Inviting 5 qualified users to earn 25% commission

: Inviting 5 qualified users to earn 25% commission Tier 3: Inviting 100 qualified users to earn 30% commission

Bybit TradFi has been expanding access to global markets for users since its launch. The market-tested solution empowers traders to diversify their exposure to traditional markets from commodities to equities.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit TradFi Referral Program is live: Invite friends and earn up to 30% commission

Participants can monitor their referral performance, track earnings, and manage their network through their personal referral dashboard: Bybit - My Referrals

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi . Trading comes with risk.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

