Metsä Board Corporation: CFO of Metsä Board Corporation to change

Metsä Board Corporation Stock exchange release Changes board/management/auditors 24 October 2025 1 pm EEST

M.Sc. (Econ.) Anssi Tammilehto has today been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Corporate Leadership Team of Metsä Board Corporation. He will start in the new position no later than February 2, 2026, and will report to CEO Esa Kaikkonen. Tammilehto has extensive and diverse experience in demanding financial management leadership roles at Neste Corporation, including serving as interim Chief Financial Officer. Before moving to Metsä Board as CFO, he has held the position of SVP, Strategy, M&A and Investor Relations at Neste.

The current CFO of Metsä Board, Henri Sederholm, will leave the company. Until Tammilehto starts, M.Sc. (Econ.) Antti Kiljunen will serve as interim CFO and member of the Corporate Leadership Team. Since 2005, Kiljunen has held various financial management leadership positions within Metsä Group, including CFO of Metsä Fibre Oy and SVP, Group Finance at Metsä Group.

"I am pleased to welcome Anssi to our team to help implement our ongoing transformation and our strategy, which is to be renewed during Q1/2026. In addition, I would like to thank Henri for his long and distinguished career as well as valuable contribution to the company and the entire Metsä Group. We wish him success and all the best for the future," says CEO Esa Kaikkonen.

Upon Tammilehto's appointment, Metsä Board's Corporate Leadership Team will consist of the following members (additions that will enter into force at a later date are indicated in parentheses):

Esa Kaikkonen, CEO

Minna Björkman, SVP, Containerboard (as of 5 January 2026)

Erja Hyrsky, SVP, Commercial Operations

Jussi Noponen, SVP, Production and Supply Chain

Laura Remes, SVP, Business Transformation

Anssi Tammilehto, CFO (as of 2 February 2026, at the latest)

Camilla Wikström, SVP, HR

Antti Kiljunen, interim CFO (until Tammilehto starts)

