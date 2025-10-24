Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

24 October 2025

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Further to the circular to shareholders dated 29 September 2025 (the " Circular"), the Board of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the " Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company which was held today (the " EGM"), the special resolution set out in the notice of EGM (the " Resolution") was duly passed by shareholders.

By the passing of the Resolution, shareholders have granted the Company the authority to repurchase 16,441,177 participating redeemable preference shares of no par value in the capital of the Company (" Shares") from Strathclyde Pension Fund (administered by Glasgow City Council) (" Strathclyde") pursuant to the terms of the Resolution (the " Repurchase").

The Resolution was voted on by way of a poll. Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the Resolution are set out in the table below and will also be published on the Company's website, https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited .

Resolution Votes for (including discretionary) Votes against Total votes Votes

Withheld(3) Number % of shares voted (2) Number % of shares voted (2) Number Proportion of issued share capital voted (%) (2) To authorise the Company to repurchase its own Shares from Strathclyde. 48,419,293 99.29 346,837 0.71 48,766,130 76.3 4,726,426

Notes:

Each holder of Shares present at the EGM, in person or by proxy, was entitled to one vote per Share held at the voting record time, being 6.00 p.m. on 22 October 2025 (the " Record Time"). The holder of the Founder Shares was entitled to one vote in aggregate. At the Record Time, the Company's issued share capital comprised 77,135,616 Shares and 1,000 Founder Shares, of which 13,225,940 Shares were held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the Record Time was 63,909,677. Rounded to two decimal places. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution or in the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.

The Repurchase will be carried out pursuant to the terms of the repurchase agreement between the Company and Strathclyde as more fully described in the Circular.

A further announcement will be made upon the Repurchase taking effect.

A copy of the Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited .

A copy of the Resolution passed at the EGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited Heather Manners (Chair) via FIL Investments FIL Investments International (Manager and Company Secretary) George Bayer + 44 (0)20 7961 4240 Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Financial Adviser) Douglas Armstrong Belinda Beresford +44 (0)20 7649 6823 +44 (0)20 7649 6948 Jefferies International Limited (Broker) Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84