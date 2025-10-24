Harrisburg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - WebFX, an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency, has introduced its new AI Brand Visibility Audit service, helping businesses understand, track, and strengthen how their brands appear across AI-driven experiences.

The framework provides companies with a comprehensive view of how their content and messaging are represented across large language model (LLM) platforms.

Using OmniSEO insights and AI data analysis, WebFX finds visibility gaps, benchmarks brand presence against competitors, and guides businesses toward improved discoverability in the era of AI.

The service allows companies to:

Track AI visibility across 10 major LLM platforms.

Benchmark performance against selected competitors and identify missed opportunities.

"Most companies have no idea how AI tools describe or represent their brand," said Trevin Shirey, Vice President of Marketing at WebFX. "We built this audit to give them that visibility. When you know what AI is saying about you, you can finally start shaping the narrative instead of being left out of it."

"Brands can no longer afford to treat AI like it's just a trend," Shirey added. "This framework gives marketing teams clarity and control in an increasingly automated world."

The AI Brand Visibility Audit marks a natural evolution of the agency's mission to help clients grow through technology, insight, and measurable results.

To learn more about the AI Brand Visibility Audit, visit https://www.webfx.com/seo/services/ai-brand-visibility-audit/.

About WebFX

WebFX is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Serving clients in more than 200 industries, the company specializes in data-driven SEO, paid media management, and AI-powered revenue marketing software. Through its in-house technology, OmniSEO, WebFX helps businesses accelerate growth, improve online visibility, and unlock new opportunities in the evolving digital landscape.

