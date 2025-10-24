Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 647-849-3320 or 1-833-752-4643. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Those participating in the conference call by telephone can view the slide presentation by accessing the online webcast (see instructions below).

Webcast Access Information

A link to access the live webcast of the conference call, including the slide presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (https://carerx.ca/presentations/) and can be accessed here. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

The webcast with slide presentation will be archived for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's web site (https://carerx.ca/presentations/).

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

