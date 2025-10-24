San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Leading B2B marketing and web design agency Bop Design was recently recognized on the 2nd edition of America's Most Reliable Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Statista.



Bop Design logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/271774_bdb3fc5a04b69ba7_001full.jpg

Newsweek and Statista's America's Most Reliable Companies list recognizes 300 companies that have gone above and beyond in earning the trust and recommendation of their peers in the B2B industry. These include individuals who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about B2B companies over the past three years.

The final rankings were determined through an independent survey of over 2,400 decision makers in the U.S., based on:

Likelihood of Recommendation

Ease of Doing Business

Value for Money

Consistency of Deliverables

Reputation for Dependability

"Our goal has always been to create meaningful brand and web experiences that build trust and drive measurable growth for B2B companies," said Kara Jensen, Creative Principal at Bop Design. "Being recognized among America's Most Reliable Companies reinforces that mission. As we look ahead, this acknowledgment fuels our continued commitment to helping B2B brands compete with confidence."

Since 2008, Bop Design has helped B2B organizations in complex industries clarify their message, elevate their credibility, and attract the right clients through results-driven creative and marketing solutions.

Some of the industries they specialize in include:

Technology and SaaS

Manufacturing and Industrial

Financial and Professional Services

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Engineering and Consulting

To learn more about Bop Design and its work, please visit https://www.bopdesign.com/.

About Bop Design

Bop Design is a full-service B2B marketing agency specializing in website design, branding, and digital marketing strategies. The agency partners with B2B companies to enhance online visibility and accelerate growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271774

SOURCE: DesignRush