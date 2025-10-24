Announcing the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Saskatoon & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners.
SASKATOON AWARD RECIPIENTS
A1 Granite & Marble Ltd
Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services
Alsco Uniforms
Armed With Harmony Music Services
Bridlewood Home Products
Coast Appliances - Saskatoon
CRAVINGS Maternity-Baby-Kids
Creative Compliments
Delta Coring and Cutting Inc.
DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Inc.
Efficiency Heating & Cooling
Exquisite Fashions and Bridal
Greatway Financial Inc.
Handyman Connection Saskatoon
Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness
Infinity Events & Decor
iSask Mortgage Brokers
K & S Contracting Inc
Klassen Driving School (Saskatoon) Ltd.
Lasik MD
Leah The Plumber
Living Skies Tree Service
Local Asphalt Paving Ltd
Magnus Construction Services
Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry
MNP Ltd.
Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique
PickNic's Catering
Prairie Boys Exteriors
Precision Autobody
Pristine Countertop Distributors
Pure Energy Dance Co.
Richardson Lighting
Riverside Resort: Pets on Vacation
Saskatoon Audio Visual
Saskatoon Funeral Home
Studio 12
The Clean Shoppe
The Ultrasound Centre
The Wireless Age
Thrive Family Chiropractic and Wellness
Thrive Hearing Solutions
Trinity Safety & Training
True North Photo Booth
Two Men and a Truck
Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd.
Vinyl Guys Fence & Deck
Wheaton GMC Buick Cadillac Ltd
Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant
Learn more about 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-saskatoon-consumer-choice-award-winners-1091199