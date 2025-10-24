South Korea has announced plans to introduce legislation next year to expand the deployment of agrivoltaics, enabling broader use of solar panels on agricultural land.South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs plans to introduce a law establishing the legal basis for the deployment of agrivoltaics. Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung met with farmers and solar companies this week to discuss forthcoming agrivoltaic legislation. Song said the act is expected to be drafted this year and enacted in the first half of next year. The meeting took place at an agrivoltaic demonstration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...