Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.: Brazilian President Lula Meets XCMG Chairman Yang Dongsheng, Welcoming Further Investment and Innovation

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Mr. Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, at the Presidential Palace in Brasília. The meeting was also attended by Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Geraldo Alckmin and Chief of Staff Rui Costa.

During the meeting, President Lula extended his congratulations to XCMG for its remarkable achievements after more than a decade of development in Brazil. He highly commended XCMG's contributions to advancing industrial upgrading, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction, and driving digital transformation. The president also praised the steady growth of XCMG's local financial services and expressed strong expectations for the establishment of an XCMG research institute in Brazil.

President Lula emphasized that Brazil welcomes XCMG's continued investment and expansion in the country, hoping the company will set a new benchmark for cooperation in industrial and social development.

Chairman Yang introduced XCMG's development journey in Brazil - from trade exports to greenfield manufacturing and now to the era of intelligent revolution, digital transformation, and global connection. He reaffirmed XCMG's commitment to a development strategy featuring high-end, intelligent, green, globalized, and service-oriented growth.

Yang noted that XCMG will continue to promote industrial digital transformation, uphold green manufacturing principles, fulfill corporate social responsibilities, strengthen local talent training, and further deepen localized operations. With Brazil as a strategic hub, XCMG aims to expand its influence across South America and build a long-term, sustainable development ecosystem.

President Lula expressed appreciation for XCMG's dedication to long-term localization and sustainable growth. He encouraged Chinese companies, including XCMG, to participate more deeply in Brazil's infrastructure development, digital economy, and green transition, and to jointly advance sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaching preliminary consensus on collaboration in R&D, finance, talent development, and green mining, marking another milestone in XCMG's deep-rooted partnership with Brazil.

