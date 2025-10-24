Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.: Brazilian President Lula Meets XCMG Chairman Yang Dongsheng, Welcoming Further Investment and Innovation

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Mr. Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, at the Presidential Palace in Brasília. The meeting was also attended by Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Geraldo Alckmin and Chief of Staff Rui Costa.

During the meeting, President Lula extended his congratulations to XCMG for its remarkable achievements after more than a decade of development in Brazil. He highly commended XCMG's contributions to advancing industrial upgrading, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction, and driving digital transformation. The president also praised the steady growth of XCMG's local financial services and expressed strong expectations for the establishment of an XCMG research institute in Brazil.

President Lula emphasized that Brazil welcomes XCMG's continued investment and expansion in the country, hoping the company will set a new benchmark for cooperation in industrial and social development.

Chairman Yang introduced XCMG's development journey in Brazil - from trade exports to greenfield manufacturing and now to the era of intelligent revolution, digital transformation, and global connection. He reaffirmed XCMG's commitment to a development strategy featuring high-end, intelligent, green, globalized, and service-oriented growth.

Yang noted that XCMG will continue to promote industrial digital transformation, uphold green manufacturing principles, fulfill corporate social responsibilities, strengthen local talent training, and further deepen localized operations. With Brazil as a strategic hub, XCMG aims to expand its influence across South America and build a long-term, sustainable development ecosystem.

President Lula expressed appreciation for XCMG's dedication to long-term localization and sustainable growth. He encouraged Chinese companies, including XCMG, to participate more deeply in Brazil's infrastructure development, digital economy, and green transition, and to jointly advance sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaching preliminary consensus on collaboration in R&D, finance, talent development, and green mining, marking another milestone in XCMG's deep-rooted partnership with Brazil.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazilian-president-lula-meets-xcmg-chairman-yang-dongsheng-welcoming-further-investment-and-innovation-302593867.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.