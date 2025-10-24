BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) - up 69% at $6.00
- Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (INBX) - up 62% at $46.04
- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) - up 33% at $37.87
- Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) - up 31% at $5.32
- Nextracker Inc. (NXT) - up 13% at $102.44
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) - up 11% at $2.98
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - up 9% at $3.12
- SLM Corporation (SLM) - up 8% at $29.00
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) - up 7% at $2.40
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) - up 5% at $3.55
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - down 70% at $3.89
- Fusemachines Inc. Common stock (FUSE) - down 17% at $3.29
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) - down 16% at $3.14
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) - down 13% at $6.16
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) - down 13% at $6.01
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - down 12% at $90.00
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - down 12% at $2.58
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) - down 8% at $5.55
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - down 7% at $92.73
- Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) - down 6% at $10.67
