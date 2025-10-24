In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) - up 69% at $6.00 Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (INBX) - up 62% at $46.04 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) - up 33% at $37.87 Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) - up 31% at $5.32 Nextracker Inc. (NXT) - up 13% at $102.44 Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) - up 11% at $2.98 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - up 9% at $3.12 SLM Corporation (SLM) - up 8% at $29.00 Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) - up 7% at $2.40 Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) - up 5% at $3.55

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - down 70% at $3.89 Fusemachines Inc. Common stock (FUSE) - down 17% at $3.29 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) - down 16% at $3.14 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) - down 13% at $6.16 Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) - down 13% at $6.01 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - down 12% at $90.00 Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - down 12% at $2.58 Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) - down 8% at $5.55 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - down 7% at $92.73 Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) - down 6% at $10.67

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.