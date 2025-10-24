Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Stairs and Railings in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc., a company built on craftsmanship and passion, has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Stairs and Railings category for Southern Alberta. This recognition highlights Ironwood's reputation for exceptional design, quality, and service in transforming homes and businesses with custom-built stairs and railings.

What began as a one-man operation founded by Mike Kent has evolved into a skilled and dedicated team driven by a shared commitment to excellence. Over the years, Ironwood has grown to become one of Calgary's most trusted providers of bespoke stair and railing solutions, serving homeowners, builders, and commercial clients across Southern Alberta.

Craftsmanship That Stands Apart

Ironwood Stair & Rail has earned its reputation by delivering projects that balance form and function. Each staircase and railing is carefully crafted to not only enhance the safety of a space but also to elevate its design and character. With a focus on detail, flawless finishes, and durable materials, the company's work reflects both artistry and precision.

"Our team doesn't just build stairs and railings. We create lasting impressions" says founder Mike Kent. "Every project is an opportunity to combine creativity, quality, and care, ensuring our clients are proud of the spaces we help shape."

Consumer Recognition Rooted in Trust

Winning the Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful to Ironwood Stair & Rail, as the recognition is based on independent research into customer satisfaction, reputation, and overall business excellence.

"This award reflects the trust that our clients place in us," Kent adds. "It's a privilege to be welcomed into people's homes and businesses, and we're honoured that the community continues to choose Ironwood as their top stair and railing company."

From Concept to Completion

Ironwood Stair & Rail offers a complete process, from consultation and design to fabrication and installation. The company's portfolio spans a wide range of styles, from classic wood staircases to modern glass and metal railing systems. Regardless of project size or scope, Ironwood's team approaches each build with the same dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

By collaborating closely with clients, builders, and designers, Ironwood ensures every project reflects the unique vision and needs of the space. The result is more than a staircase or a railing; it's a defining feature that enhances both function and style..

Building Legacies, One Step at a Time

As Ironwood Stair & Rail celebrates its recognition with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the company remains focused on its founding values of craftsmanship, resilience, and passion for design. For Mike Kent and his team, every project is an opportunity to leave a mark that lasts for generations.

To learn more about Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. or to view their portfolio of custom projects, visit www.ironwoodstairs.com or CLICK HERE.

About Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc.

Founded by Mike Kent, Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. has grown from a one-man operation into a respected leader in custom stair and railing solutions across Southern Alberta. With a commitment to design excellence, flawless finishes, and quality that endures, Ironwood works with homeowners, builders, and commercial clients to transform spaces with bespoke craftsmanship. Learn more at www.ironwoodstairs.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

