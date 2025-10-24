Horizon Aircraft Awarded INSAT Grant to Help Fund $10.5 Million All-Weather eVTOL Project

Project CRYSTAL aims to develop a safe, all-weather eVTOL propulsion system that can fly in conditions that most helicopters can't

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one the world's first hybrid eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a prestigious INSAT program (The Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology) non-dilutive grant to help fund 'CRYSTAL', an all-weather eVTOL project in partnership with Flight Centre of Excellence (dba Certification Center Canada,"3C") and the University of Toronto ("UofT"). CRYSTAL has an estimated total expenditure of $10.5 million, and Horizon Aircraft will receive $2.0 million in grant proceeds.

"By supporting innovative companies like Horizon Aircraft, we are helping to strengthen Canada's global competitiveness while accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable, forward-looking aerospace industry-one that reflects the ingenuity and ambition of Canadian entrepreneurs," declared Michel Dion, CEO of Strix - the non-profit organization powering the INSAT program. Strix is dedicated to promoting innovation and collaborative research in the Canadian aerospace industry and related sectors.

Project CRYSTAL (Canadian Research Yielding SusTainable All-weather Lift system) will focus on developing and testing an all-weather vertical propulsion system for eVTOL aircraft like Horizon Aircraft's hybrid eVTOL, the Cavorite X7. The first phase of the project will focus on characterizing advanced ice detection technologies and protective technologies such as ice-phobic and electrothermal coating solutions developed by UofT. With support from 3C, the second phase will focus on testing and analyzing the viability of the technologies on the Cavorite X7.

Pictured (Left to Right): Phil Cole (VP Business Development, 3C), Brandon Robinson (Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon Aircraft), Prof. Ali Dolatabadi (Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering, UofT), Michel Dion (CEO, Strix), Denis Godin (CTO & Deputy CEO, Strix) and Jason O'Neill (COO, Horizon Aircraft)

Vice President of Business Development at 3C, Phil Cole, stated, "Project CRYSTAL is profoundly important, not only to our partners in this project at Horizon Aircraft and UofT, but potentially to any traditional fixed wing or rotary wing air vehicle, advanced air mobility vehicle and drone that wishes to operate in climactic conditions that could lead to the accretion of ice."

Most helicopters cannot operate in known icing conditions due to a risk of ice forming on rotor blades or in engine inlets, which can lead to severe vibrations, decreased stability, power failure, and loss of lift. Despite these prohibitive operating limitations, helicopters currently play an important role globally, flying critical missions such as medevac, disaster relief, and in the Defence sector. Developing an all-weather eVTOL that is safer, faster, more economical, and better for the environment, like the Cavorite X7, could provide a better solution for executing a wide range of important operations.

"Our team has calculated that if an all-weather Cavorite X7 replaces only 4% of the global helicopter fleet, a reduction of 2.6 billion pounds of CO2e could be realized annually," stated Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO, Brandon Robinson. "In addition to being more sustainable, our aircraft is projected to cost up to 75% less per kilometer than a helicopter while moving more people or cargo at much higher cruise speeds. Being awarded this INSAT grant will allow us to accelerate innovation of eVTOL systems, which could revolutionize the way people and critical goods are moved around the planet."

Phil Cole added, "We are delighted that our collaborative research project has been selected by INSAT, and look forward to this project leading to further collaboration between the partners and the development of a complete ice protection system that can be exploited across many platform types in future."

Horizon Aircraft plans to certify the Cavorite X7 for Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI), a rare certification across early concept eVTOLs and helicopters in the market.

About the INSAT program powered by Strix

The Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT) is a program dedicated to promoting innovation and sustainability in the aerospace sector. By bringing together experts from various fields, INSAT works to develop advanced technological solutions for a greener and more responsible aviation future.

This program is powered by Strix, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting innovation and collaborative research in the Canadian aerospace industry and related sectors. We aim to position Canada as the global leader in aerospace innovation by fostering multi-sectoral collaboration and access to resources - driving sustainable development and integration of technologies and platforms of the future.

About the Flight Test Centre of Excellence (3C)

Flight Test Centre of Excellence (3C), established by Marinvent Corporation, is Canada's only Transport Canada Approved Independent Flight Test and Certification Design Approval Organization (DAO). Serving both civilian and defence aerospace markets, 3C specializes in flight test, certification, R&D, and emerging aerospace technology innovation. With unmatched capabilities, assets, and access to intellectual property via its sister companies, 3C supports end-to-end flight testing and certification solutions to meet Canada's growing defence and civil aerospace needs.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL designed to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

