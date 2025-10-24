Calgary Pilates Centre Receives 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Pilates Studio in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Calgary Pilates Centre, one of the city's most established and trusted boutique fitness studios, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Pilates Studio category for Southern Alberta. Known for its personalized approach to movement and a strong commitment to instructor education, the studio has become a go-to destination for Pilates practitioners of all levels.

Proudly women-owned and operated, Calgary Pilates Centre has been helping Calgarians move with strength, balance, and purpose for years. Its intimate, small-group training model, combined with expert instruction, creates a supportive environment that empowers clients to improve posture, mobility, and overall well-being.

Personalized Pilates in a Boutique Setting

At Calgary Pilates Centre, training is never one-size-fits-all. The studio offers personalized sessions in a welcoming, boutique space, with an emphasis on safe, effective movement tailored to individual needs.

"Our mission is simple: help people move better and feel stronger," says the team at Calgary Pilates Centre. "We're passionate about providing focused, small-group instruction that delivers real results-whether you're recovering from injury, managing chronic pain, or simply looking to build a stronger body."

With fully certified instructors and decades of combined experience, the studio provides a range of mat and equipment-based classes designed to meet clients wherever they are in their movement journey.

A Leader in Pilates Education

Calgary Pilates Centre is more than a training studio-it's also an official STOTT PILATES® Licensed Training Center, helping shape the next generation of elite instructors. This designation reflects the studio's dedication to high standards, technical precision, and continuous learning within the Pilates industry.

Instructor education programs at the centre attract aspiring professionals from across the province, creating a community of knowledgeable, thoughtful, and highly trained movement specialists.

"Our role as a licensed training centre allows us to mentor and elevate the next wave of Pilates professionals," the team explains. "It's a responsibility we take seriously-and one that enriches our entire studio culture."

Client-Centered, Results-Driven

Every aspect of Calgary Pilates Centre is built around client success. From welcoming new clients to supporting long-term regulars, the studio's team of instructors is focused on creating an encouraging environment where everyone feels seen and supported.

The studio offers progressive training programs that accommodate all levels of ability-from first-timers to advanced athletes. Each class emphasizes core strength, alignment, breath, and functional movement patterns that translate into everyday life.

Recognition Backed by Community Trust

Receiving the 2025 Consumer Choice Award reflects the lasting impact Calgary Pilates Centre has made in the Southern Alberta wellness community. The award is based on independent research, local reputation analysis, and consumer feedback-making it a meaningful endorsement from the community it serves.

"We're honoured to receive this recognition," the team shares. "Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and we're so grateful for the trust they continue to place in us."

Looking Ahead

As Calgary Pilates Centre continues to grow its client base and expand its educational programs, the studio remains committed to its founding principles: exceptional instruction, personalized care, and a deep belief in the power of purposeful movement.

To explore classes, instructor training programs, or learn more about their approach, CLICK HERE or visit www.calgarypilates.com.

About Calgary Pilates Centre

Calgary Pilates Centre is a women-owned boutique Pilates studio in Southern Alberta offering small-group and personalized Pilates training. As an official STOTT PILATES® Licensed Training Center, the studio also provides comprehensive instructor certification programs. With a focus on individualized instruction, technical precision, and a supportive studio culture, Calgary Pilates Centre helps clients move better, feel stronger, and train with purpose.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

