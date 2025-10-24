Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC), the parent company of OptimumBank, announced today that its leadership team will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, October 27, 2025, in celebration of the Bank's 25th anniversary. OptimumBank executives, board members, and team leaders will join Chairman Moishe Gubin on the NYSE Trading Floor to mark this milestone occasion-honoring twenty-five years of growth, resilience, and community-focused service across Florida and beyond.

The bell-ringing ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET at the New York Stock Exchange and will be streamed live on the NYSE's official YouTube channel (New York Stock Exchange - YouTube).

"Ringing the Opening Bell at the NYSE in honor of our 25th Anniversary marks a defining moment for OptimumBank," said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank. "This event is both a celebration of our remarkable journey, from our beginnings as a small community bank in Broward County to a billion-dollar institution, as well as a reflection on our steadfast commitment to the communities we serve. Our success belongs to the dedicated employees, loyal customers, and shareholders who have supported us every step of the way."

Founded in 2000 by local business leaders determined to preserve true community banking in Florida, OptimumBank has grown from a single-branch startup into one of South Florida's most dynamic independent banks. In 2025, the bank surpassed $1 billion in assets, achieved record earnings, and continued to rank among the region's most efficient and best-performing financial institutions.

Over the past 25 years, OptimumBank has maintained its mission to deliver personal, relationship-driven service while embracing technology and innovation to enhance customer experience. Its unique blend of traditional service and modern digital capabilities reflects what the bank calls the "optimum" way to bank-combining trust, accessibility, and performance.

"Our 25th anniversary is not just a milestone, it's a statement about who we are," added Tim Terry, Chief Executive Officer. "OptimumBank remains committed to supporting Florida's businesses, nonprofits, and families. We are proud of what we've built, and even more excited about what comes next."

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

