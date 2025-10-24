Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025
24.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 24th

  • Stocks are looking to finish the week with gains as corporate earnings continue to exceed expectations. As of Thursday's close, the S&P is up 1.1% while the DOW is up by 1.2%.
  • Inflation data is out this morning. Economists anticipated that consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and 3.1% last month from a year ago.
  • The Consumer Price Index will be the last economic data point for the Federal Reserve to consider before its decision on interest rates next week. Traders anticipate rate cuts by 0.25%.

Opening Bell
Grayscale Investments celebrates the listing of GDLC, the first multi-asset crypto fund in the U.S.

Closing Bell
Citi (NYSE: C) marks Disability and Neurodiversity Awareness month

NYSE Logo

