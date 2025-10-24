MarsCharge Named Among the Top 100 in Pepperdine University's 2025 Most Fundable Companies Program

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / MarsCharge was recognized by Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School as one of the Top 100 startups nationwide in the 2025 Most Fundable Companies® competition. (See link: https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/events/most-fundable-companies/2025/) This year's program evaluated more than 2,300 early-stage ventures across the United States, identifying those best positioned for long-term growth and investment.

Hosted annually by the Graziadio Business School, consistently ranked among the top 100 U.S. business schools by U.S. News & World Report, the Most Fundable Companies® competition is one of the nation's premier university-based startup recognition programs. Companies are assessed through a comprehensive process led by Pepperdine researchers and MBA candidates, examining factors such as market potential, business model strength, traction, team capability, and investor readiness.

MarsCharge advanced through multiple rounds of this competitive evaluation, earning its place among the top 100 companies for 2025. The recognition underscores the strength of MarsCharge's innovative battery-integrated DC fast-charging and grid-resiliency platform, as well as the company's strategic approach to accelerating electric vehicle adoption and energy independence.

MarsCharge was featured in the 2025 Most Fundable Companies® Showcase and on Pepperdine's official program website in September.

The company expressed gratitude to the Pepperdine team, partners, and supporters who continue to propel its mission to build clean, resilient energy infrastructure across the United States.

SOURCE: MarsCharge

