Volante Integrated Planning: Planning With Momentum

Volante Integrated Planning has developed a process to make the complex simply: By providing financial guidance through expertise and intention, clients can achieve remarkable outcomes.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / For many financial planners, wealth accumulation is the only goal. But at Volante Integrated Planning, Principals Shane Frugé and Jennifer Steil, CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, AEP®, WMCP®, CLU® believe that is only one piece of a successful financial plan.

Their integrated approach focuses on wealth accumulation, distribution, preservation, and transfer. It is not how much a person makes; it is how much they keep. Proper planning should get the right assets to the right places with the least amount of taxes.

"Our goal is to educate and inspire clients to take action now that will impact the financial future of their family," says Frugé. Creating that foundation builds momentum toward financial independence and a vision toward generational wealth. "Our clients tell us that gives them clarity and peace of mind," adds Steil.

That is why Frugé and Steil chose "Volante" as the name of their firm. In Spanish, it means flywheel, symbolizing a virtually unstoppable cycle of momentum, in this case based on hard work and thoughtful investments that compound over time.

In keeping with that concept, Volante Integrated Planning leads with fee-based planning, building trust through unbiased, solution-driven advice. Steil says, "It's at the core of what we do best. Affiliating with Northwestern Mutual allows us the best platform to provide our clients with world-class resources."

We empower clients with knowledge to understand the 'why' behind their plan and ultimately transfer more than just wealth." -SHANE FRUGÉ, PRINCIPAL

Shared Commitment

"Shane Frugé is the master of building deep and meaningful relationships," says Steil, noting how Frugé "has an uncanny way of remembering the smallest details of a client's story."

Early in his career, when his father became disabled, Frugé saw firsthand the importance of risk management and the value of providing more than just investment advice. He also understood the need to ensure he could fulfill the promises he had made to clients beyond one generation.

Meanwhile, Steil began her early career in the real estate industry, discovering a passion for working with clients to achieve their dreams. This led to a shift into financial planning where she met Frugé, and their vision and philosophies quickly aligned. "We work well together, and our strengths complement one another," she notes. Their collective expertise and passion for service allow them the opportunity to provide clients with more robust planning and better outcomes.

Luxury and Accessibility

Frugé and Steil believe that information is knowledge. "Our clients tell us that knowing with certainty that they are on track for their goals provides them the autonomy to live and spend now on what matters most without worrying about sacrificing their future," Steil says.

Client success is central to the group's ethos. As a result, the philosophy and culture at Volante is well-established and woven through the team's daily interactions. As a member firm under Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group, elevating every part of the client experience is a top priority for the team.

The Volante team provides clients with more than just financial tools and strategies. "We empower clients with knowledge to understand the 'why' behind their plan and ultimately transfer more than just wealth," Frugé concludes.

