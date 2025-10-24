Artistry Sarasota by Kolter Homes Is Sold Out, With New 55+ Opportunities Nearby

With Artistry Sarasota Complete, Kolter Homes Highlights New Construction Opportunities at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch and Woodland Preserve

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Kolter Homes announced that its community, Artistry Sarasota, has officially sold out. Known for its modern home designs, scenic lakes, and resort-style amenities, the gated community is welcoming its final homeowners, marking a milestone for the established home builder in Florida.

"Artistry Sarasota was created to celebrate modern living and the connection between home and nature," said Fred Pfister, Vice President of Southwest Florida at Kolter Homes. "Seeing the community come to life with residents enjoying the lifestyle we envisioned is incredibly rewarding. For those still searching for new construction homes for sale in this area, we're proud to offer two nearby 55+ communities that continue that same spirit of design and connection."

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch: 55+ Living in the Nation's #1 Multi-Generational Community

Just minutes from Sarasota, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch offers a vibrant 55+ lifestyle within Lakewood Ranch, the #1 multi-generational master-planned community in the U.S. Designed for active adults, Cresswind blends resort-style amenities with an emphasis on fitness, social connection, and lifelong learning. Residents enjoy pickleball and tennis courts, resort and resistance pools, a full clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center powered by EGYM, and an active year-round calendar of clubs and events planned by a full-time Lifestyle Director.

New homes at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch start from the high-$400s, with open floorplans, energy-efficient design, and personalization options that make every home feel unique. For those seeking a 55+ community near Sarasota that offers both activity and connection, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch continues to stand out.

Woodland Preserve: A Tranquil 55+ Community in Parrish, FL

For homebuyers looking for a smaller and more intimate community, Woodland Preserve in Parrish, Florida, offers a peaceful 55+ environment surrounded by nature. The boutique, gated community features single-family homes with open layouts, large lanais, and energy-efficient construction designed for easy Florida living. Residents enjoy a close-knit atmosphere where neighbors quickly become friends, all in a quiet, connected location close to Sarasota, Bradenton, and Gulf Coast recreation.

A new resident-exclusive Clubhouse is set to open in January 2026, bringing residents even more opportunities to gather, stay active, and enjoy the lifestyle that defines Kolter Homes communities. New homes at Woodland Preserve start from the low $400s, offering comfort, quality, and modern design in a serene natural setting.

Built Around You

Kolter Homes continues to grow its presence across Florida and the Southeast, designing homes and communities around how people want to live today. From award-winning 55+ destinations to new construction homes for sale in the state's most desirable regions, Kolter focuses on quality craftsmanship, modern design, and community connection.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

