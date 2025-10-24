SafeKeep Data Recovery Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Data Recovery in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / SafeKeep Data Recovery, Vancouver's trusted walk-in data recovery lab, has won 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Data Recovery category for the Vancouver region. This recognition underscores SafeKeep's unwavering commitment to helping clients recover their most important files-whether personal memories or critical business data-with integrity, transparency, and industry-leading expertise.

Founded with the mission to make data recovery straightforward and stress-free, SafeKeep has earned a reputation across British Columbia for high success rates, fair pricing, and exceptional customer service. Their central downtown Vancouver location serves walk-in clients, while their remote intake options and free shipping program extend their services to customers across Canada.

Vancouver's Only Full-Service Walk-In Data Recovery Lab

Located at Suite 205 - 788 Beatty St., SafeKeep offers a full suite of in-house data recovery services. Unlike many competitors that outsource recoveries to third parties or overseas labs, SafeKeep handles everything on-site, providing faster turnaround times, tighter quality control, and greater data security.

From physically damaged hard drives and corrupted USBs to failed RAID arrays and SSDs, the team can recover data from virtually any device or operating system. SafeKeep specializes in recovering data from broken or faulty media storage devices.

"We know how devastating data loss can be-emotionally and financially," SafeKeep's Operations Manager, Monty Peets. "That's why we treat every case with urgency and care. We aim to make the process as transparent and reassuring as possible."

Free Evaluations and No Data, No Charge Guarantee

One of SafeKeep's standout features is its no-obligation, free evaluation for every device that comes into the lab. This allows customers to receive a full assessment and quote before committing to any service. If the recovery attempt is unsuccessful, clients pay nothing.

This "no data, no charge" policy is part of what makes SafeKeep a customer-first company-and why they continue to earn such high marks in client satisfaction.

"We want to win people's trust before we ever earn their business," says Mr. Peets. "There are no hidden fees, no pressure, and no surprises. Just honest work and real results."

Serving British Columbians Near and Far

While many clients visit the lab in person, SafeKeep is committed to supporting customers beyond Vancouver city limits. If you're located elsewhere in BC or even across Canada, they'll cover the cost of shipping your device to their lab for a free evaluation.

The company regularly handles recoveries for students, small businesses, photographers, medical professionals, law firms, and families-each with unique, often irreplaceable data loss situations.

Personal, Professional, and Transparent

SafeKeep's team includes highly trained technicians with backgrounds in IT, engineering, and digital forensics. Their depth of expertise allows them to work on highly complex recoveries while offering support that's clear, jargon-free, and compassionate.

Clients consistently praise their responsiveness, honesty, and willingness to go the extra mile. Whether the issue is a failed laptop, a dropped external drive, or an unreadable SD card, SafeKeep approaches every case with professionalism and attention to detail.

"My external drive stopped working just before a major deadline. SafeKeep recovered everything and had it back to me in days," says one recent client. "They kept me informed every step of the way and made a stressful situation feel manageable."

Recognition Through the Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that recognizes business excellence through independent research. Winners are selected based on comprehensive customer feedback, reputation analysis, and service quality within their local markets.

For SafeKeep Data Recovery, the 2025 award affirms their strong community reputation, technical expertise, and dedication to client service.

"We're incredibly honoured to receive this recognition," says Mr. Peets. "It validates everything we've worked hard to build-a lab people can trust, and a service that delivers peace of mind when it matters most."

To learn more about SafeKeep Data Recovery, visit www.safekeepdatarecovery.ca or explore their CCA Page.

About SafeKeep Data Recovery

SafeKeep is a full-service, walk-in data recovery lab located in downtown Vancouver, serving clients across British Columbia. Specializing in hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, RAID systems, and more, SafeKeep offers free evaluations, transparent pricing, and a "no data, no charge" policy. Trusted by individuals, families, and businesses, SafeKeep combines technical excellence with client-first service.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

