This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) analyzes the findings of IRENA's latest "Renewable Energy: A Gender Perspective (2025)" report, revealing that women's representation in the renewable energy workforce remains stagnant at 32%, unchanged since 2019. Through the voices of WiSEu ambassadors and industry leaders, this article explores the persistent barriers, pay gaps, and cultural biases that continue to limit progress and the collective responsibility to build a truly inclusive and people-centric energy transition.The clean energy transition is reshaping economies, societies, and the very ...

