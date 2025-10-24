Anzeige
24.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
UtilityInnovation Group Expands North American Capabilities Through Strategic Acquisition

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is please to announce the acquisition of an infrastructure delivery enterprise that enhances its ability to serve utilities and mission critical power users across North America.

UtilityInnovation Group Logo

This acquisition strengthens UIG's delivery of innovative, resilient power solutions to its growing customer base. While UIG's growth has primarily been driven organically, the company also pursues strategic acquisitions that bring complementary expertise, key talent, and valuable market presence in high-growth areas.

"This acquisition represents another important step in UtilityInnovation Group's growth strategy," said Sidney Hinton, Founder and CEO of UIG. "By adding proven capabilities and experienced professionals to our organization, we're deepening the value we deliver to our customers across North America and Europe."

About UtilityInnovation Group
UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is a global leader in advanced energy controls, resilient infrastructure engineering, and solutions platforms. UIG specializes in transforming complex power hardware into intelligent, adaptable systems capable of meeting the demands of AI data centers, microgrids, and other critical infrastructure. With a proven record of large-scale deployments worldwide, UIG's technology ensures both reliability and continuous adaptability in the face of evolving energy challenges.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251850/Utility_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/utilityinnovation-group-expands-north-american-capabilities-through-strategic-acquisition-302593298.html

