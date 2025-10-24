Odette's Skin Care & Wellness Recognized with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Cosmetic Procedures in Kelowna

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Odette's Skin Care & Wellness, a leading provider of non-invasive cosmetic and wellness treatments, has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the Cosmetic Procedures category for Kelowna. With over 20 years of experience and three locations across the Okanagan and Kootenays, Odette's has built a strong reputation for delivering safe, effective, and personalized results using world-class technology.

Specializing in medical-grade, non-surgical solutions, Odette's combines science-backed innovation with compassionate care to help clients achieve their health, beauty, and wellness goals. The clinic's commitment to results-driven treatments, combined with its dedication to client comfort and safety, has made it one of the most trusted names in the region.

Advanced Technology, Real Results

At the heart of Odette's philosophy is a focus on producing measurable results through non-invasive techniques. Every treatment plan is tailored to each individual's goals, timeline, and preferences-ensuring a thoughtful balance between effectiveness and ease.

"Our approach is rooted in integrity and expertise," says the Odette's team. "We offer transformative services that respect our clients' time, comfort, and expectations."

Among the clinic's standout offerings is Endermologie, a globally recognized solution for fat and cellulite reduction, body and facial skin tightening, and therapeutic applications. Clients frequently turn to this treatment not only for aesthetic improvements but also for its benefits in addressing issues such as chronic pain, scarring, poor lymphatic drainage, and fibromyalgia.

Comprehensive Care Across Three Locations

With two locations in the Okanagan and one in the Kootenays, Odette's serves a wide range of clients seeking personalized care and lasting results. Each clinic is staffed by a team of experienced professionals who stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the cosmetic and wellness space.

Whether the goal is facial rejuvenation, body contouring, or improved skin health, clients can expect a collaborative and respectful experience. Consultations are comprehensive, ensuring that each recommended treatment aligns with the client's lifestyle and long-term objectives.

The clinic's website, www.odettesskincare.com, highlights its full suite of services, including corrective therapies, non-invasive procedures, and custom wellness plans-all grounded in years of clinical expertise and ongoing innovation.

A Clinic Built on Trust and Compassion

Since its founding in 2002, Odette's has placed a strong emphasis on building lasting relationships with its clients. The clinic's warm, welcoming environment and honest approach to treatment planning have contributed to hundreds of positive reviews and a loyal client base across the Interior.

"We take pride in the trust our clients place in us," the team shares. "Our success is built on transparency, education, and a shared commitment to helping every individual feel confident in their skin."

From first-time consultations to long-term care plans, Odette's remains dedicated to offering personalized service that reflects both clinical excellence and genuine empathy.

Recognition That Reflects a Commitment to Excellence

Earning a Consumer Choice Award reflects the support and trust of the Kelowna community. The recognition is based on independent research, consumer feedback, and reputation analysis-making it a meaningful measure of a company's standing in its local market.

"This award belongs to our entire team, from our treatment specialists to our front desk staff," says the leadership team. "It affirms the values we've stood by since day one: results, respect, and responsibility."

Looking Ahead

As Odette's continues to expand its reach and refine its offerings, its focus remains firmly on delivering high-quality, client-focused care. The clinic's investment in advanced technology, combined with a hands-on, personalized approach, ensures that each client receives the highest standard of service.

To learn more about Odette's Skin Care & Wellness or to book a consultation, visit www.odettesskincare.com or explore their CCA Page.

About Odette's Skin Care & Wellness

Founded in 2002, Odette's Skin Care & Wellness is a multi-location clinic specializing in medical-grade, non-invasive cosmetic procedures and wellness treatments. With locations in Kelowna and the Kootenays, Odette's offers innovative solutions for body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and holistic wellness, including Endermologie and other cutting-edge technologies. Known for its results-driven approach, Odette's is one of the most trusted clinics in British Columbia's Interior.

