HeyGears Launches Reflex 2 Series 3D Printers - Enabling Users to Go Beyond Prototypes and Start Production

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears has launched its new Reflex 2 Series of resin 3D printers, which are designed to cater to the diverse production requirements of industry professionals and creative studios. The Reflex 2 Pro and Reflex 2 3D printers offer enhanced productivity, reliability, and scalability for a variety of 3D printing applications.

Reflex 2 Pro: Go Beyond Prototypes, Start Production

The Reflex 2 Pro is built to cover a range of professional production scenarios, including prototype validation and the production of end-use parts. It features a build volume that is 2.3 times larger than its predecessor and has a Z-height of 35 cm: 230×144×350 mm (9.1×5.7×13.8 in). This expansive volume makes it suitable for 3D printed footwear, orthotics, prosthetics, and sports protective gear.

At the core of the Reflex 2 Pro is its 1032 OptiZone Light Engine, which incorporates 1032 individually controlled light zones. This technology facilitates precise light projection, ensuring consistent surface quality and optimal curing while minimizing resin residue and improving production efficiency. Its new Amber Screen Pro achieves a high 10% energy transmission rate, while also significantly enhancing durability with over 6,000 hours of operational life.

The Reflex 2 Pro is also equipped with a precision FOC Motor Module that ensures high-precision positioning with 25,600 microsteps per revolution. This supports stable 3D printing under high load and speed, making it suitable for reliable batch production.

Additionally, the intelligent scraper-assisted temperature control system optimizes printing success rates by efficiently heating resin, reducing wait times, and preventing sedimentation to maintain optimal printing conditions.

Reflex 2: Complete Production Empowered

The Reflex 2 3D printer features a build area of 230×144×230 mm (9.1×5.7×9.1 in). It utilizes an 161 OptiZone Light Engine along with the same Amber Screen Pro technology as the Reflex 2 Pro, ensuring reliable results for product designers, studios, and companies who depend on 3D printing as a critical tool for prototyping and creation.

Both 3D printers in the Reflex 2 Series support a diverse range of high-performance materials, including the newly introduced PAH270 resin, which offers high deformation resistance and thermal resistance up to 270°C.

With the Reflex 2 Series, HeyGears aims to enhance the capabilities of 3D printing technology, providing professionals and creatives with the tools necessary to bring their ideas to fruition.

