Nyce International Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 30 September 2025 and 30 June 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

24October 2025

NYCEInternationalplc

("NYCEINTERNATIONAL","NYCE"orthe"Company")

Managementaccountsforthequartersended30September2025and30June2025

Nyce International plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its unaudited management accounts reports for the quarters ended 30 September 2025 and 30 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:

NyceInternationalPlc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO enquiries@nyceint.com

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman

FirstSentinelCorporateFinance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge +44 (0) 20 3855 5551

ChairmanStatement Introduction

NYCE International Plc (the "Company" or "NYCE") is a publicly traded company on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market, specialising in B2B gaming technology and services.

In Q3 2025, the Company reinforced its presence in the digital and crypto gaming markets through the launch of the NYCE Crypto Advisory service, readying our aggregator Nirmata Play for Launch in October, and strengthening the C-level team with Alex Crockford as a CCO with a strong proven track record in the gaming industry. As we're building the pipeline and the company we added a successful completion of a £150,000 fundraising, led by our Chief Executive Officer Farzad Peyman.

We also focus on cross selling opportunities between the various NYCE units.

Activities during the period

The period was marked by progress across operational, commercial, and corporate activities.

The Company expanded its Product Marketplace through the continued development of Nirmata Play, its proprietary RGS and aggregation platform, while ClickSpin grew its affiliate and marketing operations, connecting casino and sportsbook operators with affiliate networks and providing essential operational support.

The launch of the NYCE Crypto Advisory service equips clients with expert guidance on strategy, product design, infrastructure, content, and tokenomics within the rapidly evolving crypto and iGaming markets. This complements NYCE's existing offerings and positions the Company as a trusted partner for operators seeking to expand in the digital asset space.

In September, the Company successfully completed a £150,000 fundraising through the issue of new ordinary shares, which will accelerate NYCE's expansion in crypto-focused services and support growth across its digital marketplace and advisory divisions. The fundraising reflects strong shareholder confidence and demonstrates management's commitment, with Farzad Peyman significantly increasing his direct shareholding.

Collectively, these initiatives highlight NYCE's commitment to delivering scalable, innovative solutions, while maintaining operational efficiency and robust corporate governance.

Outlook

The Board remains confident in NYCE's ability to execute its strategic initiatives and deliver long-term value to shareholders. We are committed to expanding the Company's digital marketplace and advisory services, while supporting operators in the evolving crypto and iGaming sectors.

Looking ahead, NYCE will continue to prioritise innovation, operational excellence, and the strengthening of its partner network, while adding complementary initiatives to our portfolio. Our focus on scalable, technology-driven solutions ensures that the Company is well positioned to capture growth opportunities and enhance its service offerings across key markets.

I am personally confident in the team's ability to deliver these objectives and in NYCE's capacity to drive sustainable growth, underpinned by disciplined governance and a commitment to creating shareholder value.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer

Chairman

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarters ended 30 September 2025 and 30 June 2025 30-Sep 30-Jun 2025 2025 £'000 £'000 Revenue 88 104 Cost of Sales (37) (25) Administrative expenses (246) (238) Operating loss (195) (159) Loss before tax (195) (159) Taxation - - Loss for the period (195) (159) Total comprehensive loss (195) (159) (Loss) per share (pence) from continuing operations attributable to (0.01276) (0.01097) owners of the Company - Basic and diluted earnings per share

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at quarters ended 30 September 2025 and 30 June 2025 30-Sep 30-Jun 2025 2025 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets - Goodwill 1,844 1,844 Intangible assets - Other 160 160 Total non-current assets 2,004 2,004 Current assets Trade and other receivables 61 63 Cash and cash equivalents 243 270 Total current assets 304 333 Total assets 2,309 2,337 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 73 55 Total current liabilities 73 55 Net assets 2,236 2,282 Capital and reserves Share capital: - Issued 1,524 1,449 - Treasury 1 1 Total share capital 1,525 1,450 Share premium 3,905 3,830 Retained earnings (3,194) (2,998) Total equity 2,236 2,282

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the quarters ended 30-Sep-25 and 30 June 2025 Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 As at 31 March 2025 1,450 3,830 (2,836) 2,444 Issue of share capital - - - - Loss for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 - - (159) (159) Total Comprehensive Income - - (159) (159) As at 30 June 2025 1,450 3,830 (2,995) 2,285 Issue of share capital 75 75 - 150 Loss for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 - - (195) (195) Total Comprehensive Income - - (195) (195) As at 30 September 2025 1,525 3,905 (3,190) 2,240

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the quarters ended 30 September 2025 and 30 June 2025 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 £'000 £'000 Cash from operating activities Loss before tax (195) (159) Adjustments for: (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 2 (26) Increase /(decrease) in trade and other payables 15 (47) Net cash (used)in operating activities (177) (232) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of Software - - Investment in Subsidiaries - - Net cash from investing activities - - Cash flows from financing activities Issue of share capital 75 - Adjustment to share premium 75 - Net cash from financing activities 150 - Net cash flow for the period (27) (232) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 270 503 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 243 270 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (27) (233) Cash and cash equivalents comprise: Cash at bank and in hand 243 270 243 270

30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 Earnings £'000 £'000 Loss for the quarters ended -195 -159 Number of shares Number of shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share 1,524,880,556 1,449,880,556 Earnings per share (pence) -0.01276 -0.01098

Notestothefinancialstatements

General information

Nyce International plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 1 Thorn Road, Blaydon-On-Tyne, England, NE21 5FE

The Company's shares are currently trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol NYCE and ISIN number GB00BMD0WG01.

The Company was first incorporated on 7 June 2021.

The information for periods ended 30 September 2025 and 30 June 2025 are unaudited.

Basis of Preparation

The quarterly management accounts of have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

These management accounts are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional currency.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless otherwise stated.

Going Concern

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date these management accounts are authorized for issue.

Change of Company Year End

The Company has updated it's company year end from 30 June to 31 December. The next available financial statements will cover the 18 month period of 01 July 2024 to 31 December 2025.