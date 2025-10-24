NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Apolo V Acquisition Corp. (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company ("CPC") as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an initial public offering (the "IPO") of 8,000,000 common shares of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $800,000.

It is anticipated that the Common Shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") October 24, 2025 under the stock symbol "AFV.P".

When combined with the cash proceeds raised prior to the IPO, the Corporation has raised total gross proceeds of $1,751,315 and has a total of 27,026,300 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19,026,300 are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. In connection with completion of the IPO, the Corporation will grant stock options to the directors and officers of the Corporation, exercisable to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,902,630 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per option, and up to an aggregate of 800,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per option, each of which shall expire ten (10) years following the grant of the options.

The net proceeds of the offering, together with the proceeds from prior sales, will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acted as agent for the IPO. In connection with the offering, the Corporation granted to the Agent and its selling group non-transferable warrants to acquire up to an aggregate of 784,000 common shares (the "Agent's Warrants"). Each Agent's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of five (5) years from the date of the closing of the IPO. In connection with the offering, the Agent also received a cash commission and an administration fee.

The current directors and officers of the Corporation are: Ryan Roebuck, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director; Michael Galego, Director; Michael Young, Director; and Jeff Hergott, Corporate Secretary and Director.

For further information, please see the Corporation's final prospectus dated September 16, 2025, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a CPC that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Corporation's future plans and intentions, listing of the Common Shares on the Exchange, use of proceeds of the offering and completion of a Qualifying Transaction. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Corporation. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271763

SOURCE: Apolo V Acquisition Corp.