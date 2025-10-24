Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - AIM6 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMF.P) ("AIM6" or the "Company") and ElevateDesign Ventures Inc. ("Elevate", and together with AIM6, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that the Parties have received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the closing of the previously-announced arm's length qualifying transaction of the Parties (the "Qualifying Transaction"). In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Parties have publicly filed a filing statement dated October 23, 2025 (the "Filing Statement"), prepared in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV. The Filing Statement is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction and the Company can be found in the Filing Statement.

The Company, upon and subject to completion of the Qualifying Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer"), is expected to (i) change its name to "Elevate Service Group Inc." and trade on the TSXV under the symbol "SERV" as a Tier 1 Industrial Issuer, and (ii) complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every 8.695652 pre-consolidation common shares. Final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction will occur upon the issuance by the TSXV of a final exchange bulletin, which will provide the proposed date on which the Company's common shares will resume trading. Until such time, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company's common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as required by the TSXV's policies.

Further to the Parties' news release dated October 9, 2025, announcing the completion of Elevate's previously announced brokered private placement of 7,938,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") for gross proceeds of $7,938,000 (the "Minimum Offering"), prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Elevate intends to issue additional Subscription Receipts in an amount up to an aggregate total of 10,000,000 Subscription Receipts (inclusive of the Minimum Offering) (the "Offering") at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000.

Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one (1) common share (a "Share") of Elevate on the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Qualifying Transaction and certain other ancillary conditions customary for transactions of this nature, without the payment of additional consideration or the taking of further action on the part of the subscriber. Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, each Share issued pursuant to the Offering will automatically be exchanged for one common share of the Resulting Issuer.

Concurrently with closing of the Qualifying Transaction,1,850,000 restricted share units of the Resulting Issuer are expected to be issued to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Resulting Issuer in accordance with the equity incentive plan of the Resulting Issuer.

The completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final TSXV acceptance, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the closing of the Qualifying Transaction is expected to occur in November 2025.

AIM6 Ventures Inc.

AIM6 was incorporated under the OBCA on January 13, 2021, and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM6 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that regulatory approvals for the Qualifying Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

All information provided in this press release relating to Elevate has been provided by management of Elevate and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSXV acceptance. Where applicable, the Qualifying Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement (or other applicable disclosure document) of AIM6 to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of AIM6 should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

