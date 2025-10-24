Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced results for the third quarter of 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):
- Net income available to common stockholders was $6.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.5 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended September 30, 2025.
- Included in the $6.2 million of net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 results is $46.8 million in interest and dividend income and $1.5 million in non-interest income, offset by $21.6 million in interest expense, $16.6 million in non-interest expense, $2.3 million in provision for income taxes, $1.5 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
- Net interest income of $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $0.8 million, or 3.37%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.2 million, or 32.72%, from the same quarter last year.
- Net interest margin was 3.30% for the third quarter of 2025, versus 3.27% for the prior quarter and 2.65% for the same quarter last year.
Nine Months 2025 Highlights (Compared to 2024):
- Net income available to common stockholders was $17.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $7.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Total net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.6 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.8 million on its preferred stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
- Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $71.9 million, an increase of $16.1 million, or 28.93%, compared to $55.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
- Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $5.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 15.97%, from $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
- Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $50.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.77%, compared to $50.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
- Cash and equivalents were $146.6 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $6.7 million, or 4.82%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
- Securities totaled $379.9 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $93.0 million, or 19.66%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments, the call of three available-for-sale securities in the total amount of $7.0 million and the maturity/call of three held-for-sale securities in the amount of $50.0 million.
- Net loans receivable were $2.49 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $203.4 million, or 8.90%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.
- Deposits were $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $167.9 million, or 8.86%, from $1.90 billion as of December 31, 2024.
President and Chief Executive Officer's Comments
Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.'s President and CEO, stated "In these uncertain times, we continue to execute on our long-term strategy of increasing margin through yield improvement and controlled cost of funds and operating expenses. We are very pleased with the results. We note our incremental profitability year-on-year and the consistency of our earnings. Our diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, more than doubled from the same period last year, driven by incremental net interest and non-interest income, achieved while keeping non-interest expenses almost flat. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 3 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reflecting our decreasing funding costs. We were also busy working on the future and opened a new branch in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan and modernized our charter, becoming both a financial holding company and a bank holding company while Ponce Bank converted to a national bank. These developments should enhance our funding sources and level our playing fields."
Executive Chairman's Comment
Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group's Executive Chairman added "We continue to make progress towards our commitments under the U.S. Treasury's Emergency Capital Investment Program. Our strong level of loan originations from April 2025 to September 2025 ensures that our dividend yield will continue at the 0.50% level in the next dividend period starting in 2026. Also, we're mindful of our percentage of deep impact lending, as we need to be at 60% or above for 16 quarters cumulatively, as a condition to buy the preferred stock back. After 13 quarters, including the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we are at 81% deep impact lending."
The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.82
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.33
|%
|Return on common equity (1)
|8.10
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.97
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.06
|%
|Net interest margin (1) (2)
|3.30
|%
|3.27
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.65
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|2.10
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.19
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|62.15
|%
|63.69
|%
|68.70
|%
|75.63
|%
|80.87
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)
|24.08
|%
|22.65
|%
|22.84
|%
|22.98
|%
|22.87
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)
|13.39
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.51
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.28
|%
|Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group)
|17.33
|%
|17.13
|%
|16.84
|%
|17.70
|%
|17.81
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|21.79
|%
|21.22
|%
|21.38
|%
|21.47
|%
|21.61
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|20.66
|%
|20.15
|%
|20.35
|%
|20.40
|%
|20.45
|%
|Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only)
|16.08
|%
|15.99
|%
|15.61
|%
|15.81
|%
|16.19
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans
|0.98
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.09
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|88.88
|%
|101.01
|%
|84.15
|%
|82.29
|%
|139.52
|%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
|(0.03
|%)
|(0.04
|%)
|(0.04
|%)
|(0.45
|%)
|(0.17
|%)
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
|0.88
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.57
|%
|Other:
|Number of offices
|18
|17
|18
|19
|19
|Number of full-time equivalent employees
|209
|206
|211
|218
|228
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Summary of Results of Operations
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.5 million compared to net income of $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
The $0.4 million increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 was attributed mainly to an increase of $0.8 million in net interest income and decreases of $0.3 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in non-interest expense, offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in non-interest income and an increase of $0.4 million in provision for income taxes.
The $4.1 million increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was largely due to increases of $6.2 million in net interest income and $0.3 million in non-interest income, offset by increases of $1.6 million in provision for income taxes and $0.8 million in provision for credit losses while remain flat on non-interest expense
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.6 million compared to net income of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $10.5 million increase of net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $16.1 million in net interest income and $0.8 million in non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $3.1 million in provision for credit losses, $2.9 million in provision for income taxes and $0.4 million in non-interest expense.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased $0.8 million, or 3.37%, to $25.2 million compared to $24.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and increased $6.2 million, or 32.72%, compared to $19.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
The $0.8 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was attributable to an increase of $1.0 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in total interest expense. The $6.2 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended September 30, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $5.6 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.7 million in total interest expense.
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $16.1 million, or 28.93%, to $71.9 million compared to $55.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $16.1 million increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $17.0 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.8 million in total interest expense.
Net interest margin was 3.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.27% for the prior quarter, an increase of 3bps and 2.65% for the same period last year, an increase of 65bps.
Net interest margin was 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 2.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 52bps.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 27.57%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and an increase of $0.3 million, or 29.63%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
The $0.6 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was largely attributable to decreases of
$0.5 million in other non-interest income attributable to the Bank's investment in Oaktree SBIC Fund, L.P. ("Oaktree") as a result of a loss from Oaktree's investment and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.
The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended September 30, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in grant income and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in other non-interest income attributable to the Bank's investment in Oaktree as a result of a loss from Oaktree's investment.
Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $5.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 15.97%, compared to $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $0.8 million increase in non-interest income was largely attributable to increases of $0.9 million in grant income, $0.8 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $1.0 million in other non-interest income attributable to the Bank's investment in Oaktree as a result of a loss from Oaktree's investment and $0.3 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $16.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.49%, compared to $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and remained flat at $16.6 million when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.
The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.3 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment, $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in compensation and benefits.
Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $50.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.77%, compared to $50.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense was mainly attributable to increases of $0.7 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.4 million in data processing expenses and $0.4 million in other operating expense, partially offset by decreases of $1.2 million in direct loan expenses and $0.3 million in professional fees.
Credit Quality:
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty were $32.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $28.5 million at June 30, 2025 and $22.0 million at September 30, 2024.
During the three months ended September 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.4 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.9 million charged on the funded portion and $0.5 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.6 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.3 million charged on the funded portion and $0.3 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.5 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.8 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $0.3 million on the unfunded portion on loans.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $2.7 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $2.9 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.2 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.2 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.4 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $0.6 million on unfunded portion on loans.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $117.1 million, or 3.85%, to $3.16 billion as of September 30, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $203.4 million in net loans receivable, $8.1 million in other assets, $6.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.1 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.3 million in deferred tax asset, partially offset by decreases of $82.8 million in held-to-maturity securities, $10.1 million in available-for-sale securities, $4.9 million in mortgage loans held for sale, $3.2 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $0.8 million in right of use asset and $0.7 million in premises and equipment, net.
Total liabilities increased $92.8 million, or 3.66%, to $2.63 billion as of September 30, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $164.0 million in deposits, $3.9 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $0.7 million in accrued interest payable, partially offset by decreases of $75.0 million in borrowings and $0.7 million in operating lease liabilities.
Total stockholders' equity increased $24.3 million, or 4.81%, to $529.8 million as of September 30, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $24.3 million increase in stockholders' equity was largely attributable to $18.6 million in net income, $3.7 million in other comprehensive income, $1.4 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation, $1.4 million from release of ESOP shares and $0.1 million from exercise of stock options, offset by $0.8 million in dividends on preferred shares.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks:
|Cash
|$
|29,296
|$
|35,767
|$
|32,113
|$
|35,478
|$
|32,061
|Interest-bearing deposits
|117,283
|90,872
|97,780
|104,361
|123,751
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|146,579
|126,639
|129,893
|139,839
|155,812
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|94,822
|96,562
|103,570
|104,970
|111,005
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|285,125
|336,879
|358,024
|367,938
|403,736
|Placement with banks
|249
|249
|249
|249
|249
|Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|5,794
|5,703
|8,567
|10,736
|9,566
|Loans receivable, net
|2,490,046
|2,458,712
|2,370,931
|2,286,599
|2,180,331
|Accrued interest receivable
|18,903
|19,126
|19,008
|17,771
|16,890
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,129
|16,067
|16,417
|16,794
|16,843
|Right of use assets
|28,295
|28,806
|29,496
|29,093
|29,785
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
|25,945
|26,620
|25,807
|29,182
|28,515
|Deferred tax assets
|12,402
|12,143
|11,629
|12,074
|11,845
|Other assets
|32,790
|26,363
|16,245
|24,693
|51,392
|Total assets
|$
|3,157,079
|$
|3,153,869
|$
|3,089,836
|$
|3,039,938
|$
|3,015,969
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits (1)
|$
|2,063,081
|$
|2,053,151
|$
|2,017,848
|$
|1,895,213
|$
|1,884,056
|Operating lease liabilities
|30,028
|30,501
|31,126
|30,696
|31,343
|Accrued interest payable
|4,372
|4,161
|4,628
|3,712
|2,918
|Borrowings
|521,100
|536,100
|521,100
|596,100
|580,421
|Other liabilities
|8,663
|8,868
|1,248
|8,717
|12,642
|Total liabilities
|2,627,244
|2,632,781
|2,575,950
|2,534,438
|2,511,380
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized
|249
|249
|249
|249
|249
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(7,270
|)
|(7,404
|)
|(7,641
|)
|(7,707
|)
|(9,445
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|208,909
|208,275
|207,888
|207,319
|208,478
|Retained earnings
|125,477
|119,250
|113,432
|107,754
|105,103
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,586
|)
|(13,047
|)
|(13,515
|)
|(15,297
|)
|(12,686
|)
|Unearned compensation - ESOP
|(10,944
|)
|(11,235
|)
|(11,527
|)
|(11,818
|)
|(12,110
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|529,835
|521,088
|513,886
|505,500
|504,589
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,157,079
|$
|3,153,869
|$
|3,089,836
|$
|3,039,938
|$
|3,015,969
(1) As of June 30, 2025, March 31. 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million, $12.9 million, $10.3 million and $13.7 million, respectively, were reclassified to Deposits.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September
30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest on loans receivable
|$
|41,486
|$
|40,291
|$
|37,136
|$
|35,622
|$
|32,945
|Interest on deposits due from banks
|978
|807
|1,668
|1,783
|2,430
|Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
|4,383
|4,762
|5,193
|5,481
|5,918
|Total interest and dividend income
|46,847
|45,860
|43,997
|42,886
|41,293
|Interest expense:
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|6,553
|7,382
|7,754
|8,104
|6,926
|Interest on other deposits
|9,996
|9,058
|8,554
|8,476
|8,519
|Interest on borrowings
|5,050
|4,994
|5,486
|5,576
|6,825
|Total interest expense
|21,599
|21,434
|21,794
|22,156
|22,270
|Net interest income
|25,248
|24,426
|22,203
|20,730
|19,023
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses (1)
|1,364
|1,626
|(285
|)
|897
|537
|Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
|23,884
|22,800
|22,488
|19,833
|18,486
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and fees
|539
|511
|525
|500
|508
|Brokerage commissions
|8
|-
|4
|44
|-
|Late and prepayment charges
|385
|530
|697
|318
|77
|Income on sale of mortgage loans
|166
|169
|148
|254
|218
|Income on sale of SBA loans
|-
|-
|404
|148
|-
|Grant income
|429
|428
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|(35
|)
|422
|603
|833
|348
|Total non-interest income
|1,492
|2,060
|2,381
|2,097
|1,151
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|7,868
|7,627
|7,780
|7,668
|7,674
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,934
|3,907
|3,913
|3,863
|3,786
|Data processing expenses
|1,296
|1,188
|1,152
|1,143
|1,099
|Direct loan expenses
|155
|241
|388
|617
|573
|Insurance and surety bond premiums
|318
|297
|315
|293
|292
|Office supplies, telephone and postage
|170
|174
|170
|294
|222
|Professional fees
|1,409
|1,367
|1,364
|1,703
|1,351
|Microloans recoveries
|-
|-
|-
|(29
|)
|(54
|)
|Marketing and promotional expenses
|184
|266
|83
|289
|180
|Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment (2)
|266
|546
|461
|418
|392
|Other operating expenses (2)
|1,018
|1,256
|1,262
|1,206
|1,051
|Total non-interest expense (1)
|16,618
|16,869
|16,888
|17,465
|16,566
|Income before income taxes
|8,758
|7,991
|7,981
|4,465
|3,071
|Provision for income taxes
|2,250
|1,891
|2,022
|1,532
|638
|Net income
|$
|6,508
|$
|6,100
|$
|5,959
|$
|2,933
|$
|2,433
|Dividends on preferred shares
|281
|282
|281
|282
|281
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|6,227
|$
|5,818
|$
|5,678
|$
|2,651
|$
|2,152
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,766,195
|22,716,615
|22,662,916
|22,528,160
|22,446,009
|Diluted
|23,135,448
|22,947,769
|22,876,740
|22,807,644
|22,612,028
(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, benefit for contingencies in the amounts of $0.2 million and $0.3 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.
(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each of the periods.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Variance $
|Variance %
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest on loans receivable
|$
|118,913
|$
|94,890
|$
|24,023
|25.32
|%
|Interest on deposits due from banks
|3,453
|6,883
|(3,430
|)
|(49.83
|%)
|Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
|14,338
|17,978
|(3,640
|)
|(20.25
|%)
|Total interest and dividend income
|136,704
|119,751
|16,953
|14.16
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|21,689
|19,664
|2,025
|10.30
|%
|Interest on other deposits
|27,608
|22,448
|5,160
|22.99
|%
|Interest on borrowings
|15,530
|21,889
|(6,359
|)
|(29.05
|%)
|Total interest expense
|64,827
|64,001
|826
|1.29
|%
|Net interest income
|71,877
|55,750
|16,127
|28.93
|%
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|2,705
|(346
|)
|3,051
|(881.79
|%)
|Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
|69,172
|56,096
|13,076
|23.31
|%
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and fees
|1,575
|1,473
|102
|6.92
|%
|Brokerage commissions
|12
|17
|(5
|)
|(29.41
|%)
|Late and prepayment charges
|1,612
|862
|750
|87.01
|%
|Income on sale of mortgage loans
|483
|794
|(311
|)
|(39.17
|%)
|Income on sale of SBA loans
|404
|-
|404
|-
|%
|Grant income
|857
|-
|857
|-
|%
|Other
|990
|1,970
|(980
|)
|(49.75
|%)
|Total non-interest income
|5,933
|5,116
|817
|15.97
|%
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|23,275
|23,242
|33
|0.14
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|11,754
|11,017
|737
|6.69
|%
|Data processing expenses
|3,636
|3,239
|397
|12.26
|%
|Direct loan expenses
|784
|1,938
|(1,154
|)
|(59.55
|%)
|Insurance and surety bond premiums
|930
|808
|122
|15.10
|%
|Office supplies, telephone and postage
|514
|704
|(190
|)
|(26.99
|%)
|Professional fees
|4,140
|4,443
|(303
|)
|(6.82
|%)
|Microloans recoveries
|-
|(172
|)
|172
|(100.00
|%)
|Marketing and promotional expenses
|533
|425
|108
|25.41
|%
|Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments
|1,273
|1,209
|64
|5.29
|%
|Other operating expenses
|3,536
|3,139
|397
|12.65
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|50,375
|49,992
|383
|0.77
|%
|Income before income taxes
|24,730
|11,220
|13,510
|120.41
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|6,163
|3,181
|2,982
|93.74
|%
|Net income
|$
|18,567
|$
|8,039
|$
|10,528
|130.96
|%
|Dividends on preferred shares
|844
|356
|488
|137.08
|%
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|17,723
|$
|7,683
|$
|10,040
|130.68
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.44
|129.41
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.43
|126.47
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,715,620
|22,403,258
|312,362
|1.39
|%
|Diluted
|22,992,655
|22,466,178
|526,477
|2.34
|%
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor Owned
|$
|311,728
|12.39
|%
|$
|317,488
|12.78
|%
|$
|325,866
|13.62
|%
|$
|330,053
|14.30
|%
|$
|332,380
|15.09
|%
|Owner-Occupied
|132,874
|5.28
|%
|134,862
|5.43
|%
|137,676
|5.75
|%
|142,363
|6.17
|%
|145,065
|6.59
|%
|Multifamily residential
|688,574
|27.39
|%
|693,670
|27.96
|%
|675,541
|28.24
|%
|670,159
|29.04
|%
|678,029
|30.78
|%
|Nonresidential properties
|436,175
|17.35
|%
|404,512
|16.30
|%
|390,681
|16.33
|%
|389,898
|16.89
|%
|383,277
|17.40
|%
|Construction and land
|886,369
|35.25
|%
|883,462
|35.59
|%
|815,425
|34.08
|%
|733,660
|31.79
|%
|631,461
|28.67
|%
|Total mortgage loans
|2,455,720
|97.66
|%
|2,433,994
|98.06
|%
|2,345,189
|98.02
|%
|2,266,133
|98.19
|%
|2,170,212
|98.53
|%
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business loans
|58,012
|2.31
|%
|47,372
|1.91
|%
|46,329
|1.94
|%
|40,849
|1.77
|%
|28,499
|1.29
|%
|Consumer loans (1)
|727
|0.03
|%
|840
|0.03
|%
|997
|0.04
|%
|1,038
|0.04
|%
|4,021
|0.18
|%
|Total non-mortgage loans
|58,739
|2.34
|%
|48,212
|1.94
|%
|47,326
|1.98
|%
|41,887
|1.81
|%
|32,520
|1.47
|%
|Total loans, gross
|2,514,459
|100.00
|%
|2,482,206
|100.00
|%
|2,392,515
|100.00
|%
|2,308,020
|100.00
|%
|2,202,732
|100.00
|%
|Net deferred loan origination costs
|351
|606
|1,390
|1,081
|1,565
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(24,764
|)
|(24,100
|)
|(22,974
|)
|(22,502
|)
|(23,966
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|2,490,046
|$
|2,458,712
|$
|2,370,931
|$
|2,286,599
|$
|2,180,331
|(1)
|As of September 30, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period
|$
|24,100
|$
|22,974
|$
|22,502
|$
|23,966
|$
|24,061
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|864
|1,348
|731
|1,090
|801
|Charge-offs:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residences
|Investor owned
|-
|-
|(38
|)
|-
|-
|Owner occupied
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Multifamily residences
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonresidential properties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7
|)
|Construction and land
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|(200
|)
|(222
|)
|(222
|)
|(232
|)
|(450
|)
|Consumer
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|(2,465
|)
|(634
|)
|Total charge-offs
|(200
|)
|(222
|)
|(263
|)
|(2,697
|)
|(1,091
|)
|Recoveries:
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|-
|-
|4
|-
|1
|Consumer
|-
|-
|-
|143
|194
|Total recoveries
|-
|-
|4
|143
|195
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(200
|)
|(222
|)
|(259
|)
|(2,554
|)
|(896
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period
|$
|24,764
|$
|24,100
|$
|22,974
|$
|22,502
|$
|23,966
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Demand
|$
|192,595
|9.34
|%
|$
|197,671
|9.63
|%
|$
|212,139
|10.51
|%
|$
|169,178
|8.93
|%
|$
|182,737
|9.71
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW/IOLA accounts
|75,051
|3.64
|%
|63,626
|3.10
|%
|74,430
|3.69
|%
|62,616
|3.30
|%
|71,445
|3.79
|%
|Money market accounts
|821,844
|39.84
|%
|790,939
|38.52
|%
|692,753
|34.33
|%
|636,219
|33.57
|%
|660,168
|35.04
|%
|Reciprocal deposits
|154,548
|7.49
|%
|136,693
|6.66
|%
|141,838
|7.03
|%
|130,677
|6.90
|%
|94,145
|5.00
|%
|Savings accounts (1) (2)
|117,401
|5.69
|%
|113,701
|5.54
|%
|119,023
|5.90
|%
|116,219
|6.13
|%
|122,674
|6.51
|%
|Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts
|1,168,844
|56.66
|%
|1,104,959
|53.82
|%
|1,028,044
|50.95
|%
|945,731
|49.90
|%
|948,432
|50.34
|%
|Certificates of deposit of $250K or more (1)
|209,819
|10.17
|%
|220,671
|10.75
|%
|219,721
|10.89
|%
|204,293
|10.78
|%
|210,262
|11.17
|%
|Brokered certificates of deposit (3)
|67,952
|3.29
|%
|69,531
|3.39
|%
|84,531
|4.19
|%
|94,531
|4.99
|%
|94,531
|5.02
|%
|Listing service deposits (3)
|4,150
|0.20
|%
|6,140
|0.30
|%
|6,140
|0.30
|%
|7,376
|0.39
|%
|7,376
|0.39
|%
|All other certificates of deposit less than $250K (1)
|419,721
|20.34
|%
|454,179
|22.12
|%
|467,273
|23.16
|%
|474,104
|25.02
|%
|440,718
|23.39
|%
|Total certificates of deposit
|701,642
|34.00
|%
|750,521
|36.56
|%
|777,665
|38.54
|%
|780,304
|41.18
|%
|752,887
|39.97
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,870,486
|90.66
|%
|1,855,480
|90.38
|%
|1,805,709
|89.49
|%
|1,726,035
|91.08
|%
|1,701,319
|90.31
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|2,063,081
|100.00
|%
|$
|2,053,151
|100.01
|%
|$
|2,017,848
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,895,213
|100.01
|%
|$
|1,884,056
|100.02
|%
|(1)
|As of September 30, 2024, $36.2 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.
|(2)
|As of June 30, 2025, March 31. 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million, $12.9 million, $10.3 million and $13.7 million, respectively, were reclassified to Deposits.
|(3)
|There were no individual listing service deposits or brokered certificates of deposit amounting to $250,000 or more.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
|As of Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|2,527
|$
|1,859
|$
|1,052
|$
|436
|$
|436
|Owner occupied
|649
|-
|1,423
|1,423
|1,423
|Multifamily residential
|14,202
|11,703
|9,788
|10,271
|4,685
|Nonresidential properties
|-
|405
|-
|-
|824
|Construction and land
|8,907
|8,907
|14,159
|14,158
|8,907
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|880
|276
|170
|343
|180
|Consumer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing
modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty) (1)
|$
|27,165
|$
|23,150
|$
|26,592
|$
|26,631
|$
|16,455
|Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing
financial difficulty (1):
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|284
|$
|284
|$
|279
|$
|279
|$
|278
|Owner occupied
|414
|424
|431
|435
|444
|Multifamily residential
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonresidential properties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Construction and land
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty (1)
|698
|708
|710
|714
|722
|Total non-performing assets (2)
|$
|27,863
|$
|23,858
|$
|27,302
|$
|27,345
|$
|17,177
|Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial
difficulty (1):
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|1,766
|$
|1,779
|$
|1,792
|$
|1,807
|$
|1,821
|Owner occupied
|1,959
|2,012
|2,038
|2,062
|2,116
|Multifamily residential
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonresidential properties
|629
|655
|644
|652
|672
|Construction and land
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|196
|203
|209
|215
|222
|Consumer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total accruing modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty (1)
|$
|4,550
|$
|4,649
|$
|4,683
|$
|4,736
|$
|4,831
|Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications
to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1)
|$
|32,413
|$
|28,507
|$
|31,985
|$
|32,081
|$
|22,008
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.88
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.57
|%
|(1)
|Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
|(2)
|Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2)
|$
|2,499,268
|$
|41,486
|6.59
|%
|$
|2,096,592
|$
|32,945
|6.25
|%
|Securities (3)
|418,513
|3,913
|3.71
|%
|548,708
|5,324
|3.86
|%
|Other (4)
|119,262
|1,448
|4.82
|%
|210,057
|3,024
|5.73
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,037,043
|46,847
|6.12
|%
|2,855,357
|41,293
|5.75
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|96,095
|107,153
|Total assets
|$
|3,133,138
|$
|2,962,510
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW/IOLA
|$
|78,526
|$
|137
|0.69
|%
|$
|74,690
|$
|174
|0.93
|%
|Money market
|958,277
|9,831
|4.07
|%
|711,385
|8,318
|4.65
|%
|Savings (5)
|119,159
|28
|0.09
|%
|122,722
|27
|0.09
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|698,019
|6,553
|3.72
|%
|655,562
|6,926
|4.20
|%
|Total deposits
|1,853,981
|16,549
|3.54
|%
|1,564,359
|15,445
|3.93
|%
|Borrowings
|521,100
|5,050
|3.84
|%
|660,312
|6,825
|4.11
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,375,081
|21,599
|3.61
|%
|2,224,671
|22,270
|3.98
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|199,922
|-
|185,543
|-
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|31,406
|-
|49,702
|-
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|231,328
|-
|235,245
|-
|Total liabilities
|2,606,409
|21,599
|2,459,916
|22,270
|Total equity
|526,729
|502,594
|Total liabilities and total equity
|$
|3,133,138
|3.61
|%
|$
|2,962,510
|3.98
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|25,248
|$
|19,023
|Net interest rate spread (6)
|2.51
|%
|1.77
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (7)
|$
|661,962
|$
|630,686
|Net interest margin (8)
|3.30
|%
|2.65
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|127.87
|%
|128.35
|%
|(1)
|Annualized where appropriate.
|(2)
|Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
|(3)
|Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
|(4)
|Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
|(5)
|For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $13.2 million, were reclassified to Savings.
|(6)
|Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(7)
|Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(8)
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
(1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2)
|$
|2,439,280
|$
|118,913
|6.52
|%
|$
|2,038,879
|$
|94,890
|6.22
|%
|Securities (3)
|445,130
|12,680
|3.81
|%
|562,451
|16,429
|3.90
|%
|Other (4)
|135,600
|5,111
|5.04
|%
|196,668
|8,432
|5.73
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,020,010
|136,704
|6.05
|%
|2,797,998
|119,751
|5.72
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|103,059
|106,500
|Total assets
|$
|3,123,069
|$
|2,904,498
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW/IOLA
|$
|73,034
|$
|352
|0.64
|%
|$
|76,817
|$
|543
|0.94
|%
|Money market
|884,115
|27,172
|4.11
|%
|618,725
|21,819
|4.71
|%
|Savings (5)
|118,656
|84
|0.09
|%
|125,296
|86
|0.09
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|754,531
|21,689
|3.84
|%
|640,369
|19,664
|4.10
|%
|Total deposits
|1,830,336
|49,297
|3.60
|%
|1,461,207
|42,112
|3.85
|%
|Borrowings
|536,851
|15,530
|3.87
|%
|703,775
|21,889
|4.15
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,367,187
|64,827
|3.66
|%
|2,164,982
|64,001
|3.95
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|199,978
|-
|191,087
|-
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|37,206
|-
|51,061
|-
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|237,184
|-
|242,148
|-
|Total liabilities
|2,604,371
|64,827
|2,407,130
|64,001
|Total equity
|518,698
|497,368
|Total liabilities and total equity
|$
|3,123,069
|3.66
|%
|$
|2,904,498
|3.95
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|71,877
|$
|55,750
|Net interest rate spread (6)
|2.39
|%
|1.77
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (7)
|$
|652,823
|$
|633,016
|Net interest margin (8)
|3.18
|%
|2.66
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to
|interest-bearing liabilities
|127.58
|%
|129.24
|%
|(1)
|Annualized where appropriate.
|(2)
|Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
|(3)
|Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
|(4)
|Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
|(5)
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $13.7 million, were reclassified to Savings.
|(6)
|Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(7)
|Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(8)
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Other Data
|Common shares issued
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|Less treasury shares
|885,586
|901,911
|920,520
|925,497
|1,067,248
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|24,001,125
|23,984,800
|23,966,191
|23,961,214
|23,819,463
|Book value per common share
|$
|12.70
|$
|12.34
|$
|12.05
|$
|11.71
|$
|11.74
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|12.70
|$
|12.34
|$
|12.05
|$
|11.71
|$
|11.74
