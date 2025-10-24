AlphaTON Capital Appoints Wes Levitt as Chief Financial Officer

New York, NY, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON) ("AlphaTON" or the "Company"), a specialized digital asset treasury company building the TON ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Wes Levitt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

"As AlphaTON advances into its next phase of growth, we are very pleased to welcome Wes Levitt to our executive team," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaTON. "His deep financial leadership, capital markets expertise, and proven strategic vision will be invaluable as we strengthen our position as a leading force in the TON ecosystem and digital asset markets."

Levitt brings to AlphaTON a distinguished record of leadership across finance, investment management, and blockchain strategy. He was most recently Co-CIO at Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, where he led investment strategy, asset allocation, and portfolio oversight for one of the blockchain industry's most respected funds. He served as Head of Strategy at Theta Labs, where he directed global corporate strategy, marketing, analytics, and token infrastructure initiatives, helping to scale one of the most recognized decentralized video and data delivery platforms.

Levitt served as Chief Financial Officer for a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), overseeing financial controls, reporting, regulatory compliance, and investor relations. He holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

In his new role at AlphaTON, Levitt will oversee the firm's finance, accounting, and capital markets operations while supporting strategic initiatives to expand AlphaTON's role as a key financial infrastructure player within the TON ecosystem. His mandate includes optimizing financial governance, scaling investor communications, and helping drive sustainable growth across AlphaTON's global digital asset portfolio.

"I am honored to join AlphaTON at such a transformative time," said Wes Levitt. "The company's commitment to innovation, transparency, and ecosystem development aligns perfectly with my experience and passion for blockchain finance. I look forward to contributing to AlphaTON's mission of building long-term value for its investors and partners."

About AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and potential strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATON.

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, clinical development timelines, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; and other factors described in "Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216



