SEALSQ Announces Uplisting to NASDAQ Global Select Market; Reaches $1 Billion Market Capitalization

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, effective October 27, 2025. The uplisting from the NASDAQ Capital Market reflects SEALSQ's continued development, operational progress, and adherence to the highest financial and governance standards required by NASDAQ.

The NASDAQ Global Select Market is the highest tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market, reserved for companies that meet the most stringent financial and liquidity standards. SEALSQ's inclusion in this tier aligns with its vision to expand its presence among institutional investors and global partners.

In addition, SEALSQ's market capitalization has recently surpassed $1 billion[1], and has subsequently remained above this threshold, marking another significant milestone for the Company and underscoring increasing investor confidence in its strategic direction and technology leadership.

"Being uplisted to the NASDAQ Global Select Market represents an important validation of SEALSQ's progress and market credibility," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "This achievement, along with reaching the $1 billion market capitalization milestone, demonstrates growing recognition of SEALSQ's role as a trusted enabler of digital trust and security in an increasingly connected and post-quantum world. From secure elements to our PKI and upcoming post-quantum implementations, customers are choosing SEALSQ to safeguard identities, devices, and data across critical industries."

Strategic Momentum

SEALSQ continues to advance its product portfolio focused on semiconductors, secure hardware, and post-quantum-ready technologies, serving customers in the IoT, automotive, industrial, and defense sectors. Key initiatives include:

Scaling secure silicon for identity, access, and embedded security across IoT, healthcare, industrial, and government deployments.

for identity, access, and embedded security across IoT, healthcare, industrial, and government deployments. Post-quantum leadership with implementations designed to help customers transition to quantum-resistant cryptography.

with implementations designed to help customers transition to quantum-resistant cryptography. Global partnerships that expand distribution and solution integration across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

that expand distribution and solution integration across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Post-Quantum Corridor project and "Made in USA" initiative, reinforcing SEALSQ's commitment to trusted manufacturing, research collaboration, and digital sovereignty.

reinforcing SEALSQ's commitment to trusted manufacturing, research collaboration, and digital sovereignty. SEALSQ, among fewer than ten companies worldwide certified to Common Criteria EAL5+ and FIPS 140-3 standards, operates secure personalization centers in Switzerland and France, with planned expansions at various stages of development in Spain, India, the Middle East and the United States. As part of its U.S. strategy, SEALSQ is evaluating California and Arizona as potential locations for its new Post-Quantum Personalization Center, dedicated to secure chip provisioning for defense, IoT, and space applications.





[1] We have calculated this by taking the number of Ordinary Shares in issuance as at the close of business on October 14, 2025 (162,760,997) and multiplying by the closing price of our Ordinary Shares on October 14, 2025 ($7.65.) This gave a total Market Capitalization of $1.24 bn.

Robust Financial Position

SEALSQ enters this new growth phase with a strong cash position of almost $450 million as of today, ensuring the Company has the financial resources to execute its ambitious roadmap, including investments in new semiconductor manufacturing, R&D, Sales & Marketing, and strategic acquisitions in the post-quantum and IoT security sectors.

This liquidity reinforces SEALSQ's ability to scale production, expand its footprint in the USA, and accelerate global adoption of its post-quantum technologies while maintaining long-term financial stability.

Accelerating Post-Quantum Innovation Through its "Made in USA" Initiative

In alignment with U.S. and global cybersecurity priorities, SEALSQ has launched a "Made in USA" strategy featuring plans to develop and deploy post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) chips domestically.

This initiative aims to support the future development of:

Semiconductor innovation in the US: Establishing new personalization, assembly, and testing lines dedicated to PQC semiconductors.

Quantum-resilient supply chains: Ensuring critical infrastructure and government customers benefit from locally produced, NIST-compliant PQC devices.

Collaborations with U.S. institutions and defense programs: Reinforcing national and digital sovereignty through strategic partnerships.





Through this strategic move, SEALSQ strengthens its leadership in quantum-safe security while fostering the creation of trusted, end-to-end ecosystems for sensitive data protection.

Introducing the Post-Quantum Corridor

To further accelerate post-quantum innovation, SEALSQ intends to establish the Post-Quantum Corridor (PQC), a cross-border technology and industrial initiative linking the United States, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe featuring:

A secure technology bridge connecting U.S. semiconductor innovation with European cryptographic research and manufacturing expertise.

A collaborative ecosystem bringing together universities, R&D centers, and government agencies to develop interoperable post-quantum standards and products.

A supply chain accelerator ensuring a reliable transition to quantum-safe hardware and software solutions worldwide.





This corridor is planned to become a foundational element of SEALSQ's long-term vision: establishing a globally distributed, quantum-secure infrastructure that safeguards data integrity, privacy, and resilience for generations to come.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.