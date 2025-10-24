MICROPOLIS HOLDING COMPANY: Micropolis Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Provides Business Update

Completed Initial Public Offering ("IPO") at $4.00 per share raising $15.5 million in gross proceeds, began trading on NYSE American on March 7, 2025, under ticker symbol "MCRP"

Signs agreement to deliver Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and robotics infrastructure for SEE Holding's Sustainable City 2.0 and commenced testing phase

Showcased next-generation robotics portfolio at Make it in the Emirates 2025 and signed Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Emirates Steel ("EMSTEEL")

Established strategic partnership with Hader Security and Communication Systems combining AI, robotics, and mission-critical communications

Signed exclusive distribution agreement with AERXIO for expansion into Egypt and North Africa markets

Launched final phase of autonomous police patrol pilot with Dubai Expo City, Dubai Police, and Transguard Group

Announced with Dubai Police at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 the official deployment of the Autonomous Police Patrol in Dubai Global Village

Signed agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics to develop and test the 'Box Cleaner' robot



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. ("Micropolis" or the "Company") (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and is providing shareholders with a business update.

"Micropolis continues to strengthen its global position as a leading robotics innovator, demonstrating our technological prowess and strategic execution through several transformative achievements and the securing of critical strategic agreements this year," commented Fareed Aljawhari, Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Micropolis. "We were extremely proud to complete our successful IPO in March that raised $15.5 million, which was a testament to the conviction that the investment community has in our business. Recently, we announced with Dubai Police the deployment of our autonomous police patrol at Dubai Global Village, which operates using our community autonomous software stack. We previously launched the final phase of our flagship autonomous police patrol pilot with Dubai Expo City, Dubai Police, and Transguard Group, conducting comprehensive real-world testing of our M2 platform's enhanced autonomous driving system, AI-powered facial recognition, and behavior analysis capabilities. Micropolis advanced our collaboration with SEE Holdings for The Sustainable City 2.0, to deploy advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes across next-generation sustainable city projects. We established a strategic partnership with Hader Security and Communication Systems to introduce new AI, robotics and advanced communications solutions for organizations within the UAE and beyond. We significantly expanded our international footprint by signing an exclusive distribution agreement with AERXIO for Egypt and North Africa markets, positioning us to address critical security challenges, including border protection initiatives across high-growth regional markets. We also recently signed an agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics to Develop and Test the 'Box Cleaner' Robot for port and industrial environments."

"Additionally, we demonstrated our robotics platforms and leadership in the sector through several important regional industry events. At the Airport Show 2025 in Dubai, we showcased our advanced border control versions of M1 and M2 robotic mobility platforms, presenting specialized autonomous vehicles to the UAE National Guard. We hosted visits from UAE Crown Princes and senior government officials at Make it in the Emirates 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where we revealed our next-generation robotics portfolio and signed an MOU with EMSTEEL. We also demonstrated our leadership across security, environmental, and smart city applications at ADNOC Safety Day 2025 in Abu Dhabi, highlighting our innovative Robotic Forestry Unit. In October at GITEX 2025, the world's most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibition, we showcased several of our innovative unmanned ground vehicle models. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, Micropolis remains focused on advancing autonomous solutions while further expanding our global market presence. We are well-positioned for continued innovation and growth as we establish new benchmarks in autonomous robotics and AI-driven technologies," added Mr. Aljawhari.

Business Highlights to Date:

On March 10, 2025, closed IPO of 3,875,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share raising $15.5 million in gross proceeds, with shares beginning trading on NYSE American under ticker symbol "MCRP" on March 7, 2025.

Signed MOU and commenced testing phase with SEE Holding for The Sustainable City 2.0, to deploy advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes across next-generation sustainable city projects.

Showcased advanced border control versions of M1 and M2 robotic mobility platforms at Airport Show 2025, presenting specialized autonomous vehicles to the UAE National Guard for a pilot initiative aimed at enhancing national border protection capabilities.

Unveiled next-generation robotics portfolio at Make it in the Emirates 2025 including the Robotic Forestry Unit, Box Cleaner, and M01 Patrol Unit, and signed MOU with EMSTEEL while hosting visits from UAE Crown Princes and senior government officials.

Announced subsidiary name change to Micropolis Robotics FZ-LLC to better align with the Company's expanding portfolio of autonomous robotic platforms and AI-powered solutions

Established strategic partnership with Hader Security and Communication Systems to integrate AI and autonomous robotics technologies with advanced mission-critical communications capabilities, creating comprehensive solutions for both private and public sector clients globally.

Launched the final phase of flagship autonomous police patrol pilot with Dubai Expo City, Dubai Police, and Transguard Group, conducting extensive real-world testing of the M2 platform's enhanced autonomous driving system, AI-powered facial recognition, suspect tracking, and behavior analysis capabilities through September 2025.

Signed exclusive distribution agreement with AERXIO FZ-LLC for expansion into Egypt and North Africa, marking a significant milestone in international growth strategy and bringing autonomous police patrols and AI-driven security solutions to high-growth regional markets.

Showcased innovative Robotic Forestry Unit alongside Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi at ADNOC Safety Day 2025, demonstrating the Company's leadership in environmental solutions with custom-built technology for reforestation and ecosystem restoration in areas impacted by desertification and climate degradation.

Demonstrated several innovations in unmanned ground vehicle technology at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, where the Company also announced with Dubai Police the official deployment of the autonomous police patrol in Dubai Global Village.

Signed agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics, two Swedish companies, to jointly develop and test the 'Box Cleaner', an autonomous robotic cleaning system designed for port and industrial environments.



Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $4.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately 32.1 million basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement for $5 million with one institutional investor.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

micropolis@kcsa.com